It Begins: Missouri Democrat Candidate for US Senate Lucas Kunce Won’t Endorse Cheese-Brain Kamala Harris (VIDEO)

Missouri Democrat candidate for US Senate Lucas Kunce joined far-left journalist Kristen Welker to discuss his campaign last week.

During their conversation Kunce told the NBC host he will not endorse a presidential candidate this year. Ouch. That has to hurt!

Kunce told Welker he will support the Missouri abortion bill “100%!”

Lucas Kunce: Oh, I support it 100 %. Missouri was the first state to put in a no exceptions for rape and incest abortion ban from day one after Roe versus Wade fell. And I’m all about taking back people’s rights for each other. I think Missourians are smart enough to make their own decisions. We don’t need creepy politicians telling us how to live our lives or how to build our family. So I’m 100 % behind it. And I’m really excited we’re going to take that power back this fall.

Kunce will also support ending the US Senate filibuster – so Democrats can more easily force their unpopular and dangerous positions on the country.

Lucas Kunce: Absolutely. I think what the filibuster is, it’s a tool for people who have a lot of money to control our politics, to overwhelm the majority and what the people want. It’s a tool that lets the status quo stay in place. All that does is it disenfranchises people like those that I grew up with.

On endorsing cheese-brain Kamala Harris.

Kristen Welker: when you look at the Senate and the presidential races, they have gone for Republicans in recent elections. So just to be clear, for the record, are you definitively able to say that you are voting for Vice President Harris? Lucas Kunce: Join this race to decide who the President is or to tell other people how to decide to vote for the President. It’s an uphill battle for me just going around Missouri, asking people to vote for me for US Senate. So I’m focusing on that. I’m really excited to get into this office and win. And I can tell you right now, I will work with anyone and any President to bring money back to our state and do all the things that everyday people here in Missouri need. And that includes codifying Roe versus Wade, ending the filibuster, passing the Protecting the Right to Organize Act, and many other things.

Kunce is a radical, but he’s not stupid enough to endorse Kamala in Missouri.

Senator Josh Hawley is leading the polls in Missouri.

