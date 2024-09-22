Is He Okay? John Fetterman Delivers Crazy Answer After Getting Peppered by NBC Host with Tough Questions on Fracking: “They’re Eating Dogs, They’re Eating Cats!” (VIDEO)

Perhaps it is time to start becoming concerned once again over Senator John Fetterman’s (D-PA) health following an embarrassing television performance Sunday morning.

The Pennsylvania Democrat Senator appeared as a guest on NBC’s Meet the Press this morning with liberal host Kristen Welker to discuss the presidential race as it relates to the Keystone State. Political experts and both campaigns widely believe whoever wins Pennsylvania will win the Presidency.

But things went south for Fetterman when he was hit with some surprisingly tough questions from Welker on fracking. Welker started by noting Kamala Harris’s long history of supporting a ban on fracking, going back to her days as California Attorney General when she sued the Obama regime over it and asked why people should trust Harris now.

Instead of answering directly, Fetterman said that it was “strange” they were talking about fracking at all and started rambling about a series of issues not remotely related to the question at hand.

To Welker’s credit, she refused to let Fetterman off the hook and brought up his own flip-flop from supporting a ban on fracking before suddenly backing it just before he decided to run for Senate in 2022. Once again, Fetterman refused to answer, calling it a “gotcha” question, laughably taking Harris at her current word on fracking and bragging about his win over Dr. Oz in the Senate election.

Welker ignored Fetterman’s gaslighting and decided to pressure him again on fracking, asking him what he liked about it. Fetterman responds by dropping this major whopper:

“Uh, they’re eating dogs, they’re eating cats!”

WATCH:

Welker: “Why should voters trust” Kamala wouldn’t ban fracking? Fetterman: “It’s so strange why we keep talking about fracking” Welker: You called fracking a “stain on Pennsylvania.” What do you now like about fracking?” Fetterman: “They’re eating dogs. They’re eating cats.” pic.twitter.com/kkVkT13PU7 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 22, 2024