Is He Okay? John Fetterman Delivers Crazy Answer After Getting Peppered by NBC Host with Tough Questions on Fracking: “They’re Eating Dogs, They’re Eating Cats!” (VIDEO)

Perhaps it is time to start becoming concerned once again over Senator John Fetterman’s (D-PA) health following an embarrassing television performance Sunday morning.
The Pennsylvania Democrat Senator appeared as a guest on NBC’s Meet the Press this morning with liberal host Kristen Welker to discuss the presidential race as it relates to the Keystone State. Political experts and both campaigns widely believe whoever wins Pennsylvania will win the Presidency.
But things went south for Fetterman when he was hit with some surprisingly tough questions from Welker on fracking. Welker started by noting Kamala Harris’s long history of supporting a ban on fracking, going back to her days as California Attorney General when she sued the Obama regime over it and asked why people should trust Harris now.
Instead of answering directly, Fetterman said that it was “strange” they were talking about fracking at all and started rambling about a series of issues not remotely related to the question at hand.
To Welker’s credit, she refused to let Fetterman off the hook and brought up his own flip-flop from supporting a ban on fracking before suddenly backing it just before he decided to run for Senate in 2022. Once again, Fetterman refused to answer, calling it a “gotcha” question, laughably taking Harris at her current word on fracking and bragging about his win over Dr. Oz in the Senate election.
Welker ignored Fetterman’s gaslighting and decided to pressure him again on fracking, asking him what he liked about it. Fetterman responds by dropping this major whopper:
“Uh, they’re eating dogs, they’re eating cats!”
WATCH:
Welker: “Why should voters trust” Kamala wouldn’t ban fracking?
Fetterman: “It’s so strange why we keep talking about fracking”
Welker: You called fracking a “stain on Pennsylvania.” What do you now like about fracking?”
Fetterman: “They’re eating dogs. They’re eating cats.” pic.twitter.com/kkVkT13PU7
— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 22, 2024
WELKER: Vice-President Harris, as you know, once supported a ban on fracking when she was running for President in 2020; she even sued the Obama Administration to prevent fracking off California’s coast. Now, she says she will not ban the practice as President. Why should voters trust that that is really what the vice-president believes?
FETTERMAN: So strange why we just keep talking about fracking. Now, back in 2020 I said that that might be an issue, but it’s not going to be a defining issue. And now in 2024 we’re still trying to talk about fracking. And now the other side, they’re talking about eating cats, and geese, and dogs, and saying absurd things, and talking about how if Trump doesn’t win he said that, you know, you’d have to blame the Jews on that. And just absurd things. Now, like, having a serious policy conversation when the other side is just absolutely on fire. And here we are also, that it’s going to be very close in Pennsylvania, and it’s not going to be defined by fracking.
WELKER: Well, and we are talking about it because of course it supported 120,000 jobs back in 2022. Let me read you some of what you have said about fracking. In 2016, you called it a stain on Pennsylvania. In 2018, you said you don’t support fracking at all. But then, in 2022, you said you absolutely support fracking. Senator, what exactly do you like about fracking now?
FETTERMAN: It’s strange for some weird “gotcha,” kind of taking quotes out of context. And you know, here I am now, I’m a United States Senator, and I won by five points, a record margin back in ’22. And again, it might be an issue in fracking. And I totally support fracking. So does the Vice President Harris. And now, if you want to have a serious conversation about policy, then I would challenge Trump and Vance to have one other than talking about eating pets.
WELKER: And we’ll have plenty of questions for Senator Lindsey Graham, there’s no doubt about that. But to the point, what do you now like about fracking? You say you’re not going to ban it; you support it now.
FETTERMAN: “Uh, they’re eating dogs, they’re eating cats!” (Pauses) You know, again, so okay. Yes, any more on fracking?