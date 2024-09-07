Investigation Launched After US Air Force Academy Cadet, 19, Found Dead in Dorm Room

The U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado has launched an investigation after Cadet 4th Class Avery Koonce, 19, of Taylor, Texas, was found dead in her dorm room this week.

According to reports, Koonce was “found unconscious in her dormitory” on Wednesday night. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the efforts were unsuccessful.

Koonce was a member of the women’s track and field team.

Today, we mourn the loss of Cadet 4th Class Avery Koonce, 19, of Taylor, Texas. Avery was found unconscious in her dormitory last night. Academy first responders were called and attempted life-saving measures, which were unsuccessful. The cause of death is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/jH1ewjlGVs — U.S. Air Force Academy (@af_academy) September 5, 2024

Academy Superintendent Lt Gen Tony Bauernfeind said, “We lost an incredible teammate… While only with us for a short time, Avery positively impacted her unit, her intercollegiate team, and her class – her loss will be felt across USAF.”

“Our team is focused on providing support to Avery’s family, Cadet Squadron 38, the Track and Field team, and the entire Academy family.”

In 2023, Koonce shared her excitement about her appointment to the Academy on social media.

I am excited to announce my commitment to the United States Air Force Academy to run track & field! I am so beyond grateful for everyone who has helped me along in this journey. All Glory To God! @AF_TFXC @ThrallAthletics @CoachVanecek pic.twitter.com/MKlUMGv2sB — Avery Koonce (@AveryKoonce) December 29, 2023

Koonce was nominated to the Academy by Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) who shared his sorrow on X.

“I was incredibly saddened to hear about the loss of USAFA Cadet Avery Koonce. It was my honor to nominate Cadet Koonce to the US Air Force Academy, where she had begun her studies, planning to major in biology and minor in kinesiology with hopes of becoming a pilot physical therapist.”

“Cadet Koonce was a talented athlete and member of the USAFA track team. She will be remembered by her community in Taylor, Texas as an exceptional leader. Please join me in praying for her loved ones.”