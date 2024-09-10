INGRASSIA: Trump Can Knockout Kamala Tonight By Exposing Her Disastrous Record, Radical Policies

More than any other election year since the advent of television has the results of a presidential debate proved so consequential. As of this writing, President Trump has the momentum on his side.

After enjoying a manufactured “honeymoon” period in the month after Joe Biden was ousted from the presidency via a behind-the-scenes coup, in which Kamala was in no small part complicit (and some might say, its mastermind), the vice president’s numbers have come crashing back to earth.

According to Nate Silver, perhaps the leading name in the polling industry, President Trump’s prospects of winning the electoral college are nearly a whopping thirty points over the embattled vice president.

This pro-Trump sentiment has reverberated across betting markets, too: Polymarkets, maybe the premier election betting website this cycle, places the 45th President’s odds of winning the electoral college six percentage points higher than Kamala Harris.

The market platform has President Trump with leads in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada, while closing in rapidly on Wisconsin and Michigan, two crucial rustbelt states that helped catapult him to the presidency in 2016.

These poll numbers and trends place the President in a formidable position heading into this evening’s debate. At this juncture in time, President Trump is a world-class debater, having pummeled candidate after candidate now in three separate presidential contests.

His mastery of the art of debate was on full display in late June, when he literally knocked out Joe Biden – the first time ever an incumbent president was forced into a premature exit from his race on account of a historically disastrous debate performance.

Indeed, it is largely because President Trump fared so well in that historic debate that goes a long way towards explaining the unprecedented nature, and inordinately high stakes, of this year’s race.

Kamala Harris is currently running the shortest presidential campaign in American history. Many millions of Americans are still unfamiliar with who she is, many more can’t name a single policy she stands for.

This ignorance is partially excusable due to the cover provided for her by the mainstream media, which has coddled her every step of the way, and shielded her from public scrutiny and hardball questions to ridiculous levels.

Indeed, the amount of protection Kamala has thus far received from a complicit media puts what they did to Joe Biden in 2020, who memorably ran a campaign from his basement, to shame.

The fake news knows as much as anybody that the minute Kamala is exposed to be the deeply detestable candidate with atrociously bad policies to the public, the minute their cover will be blown.

As it already stands, the media defrauded the public by downplaying these past four years Joe Biden’s mental incompetence, which was far, far worse, as uncovered by June’s debate, than anyone in the press previously let on.

Kamala Harris, who was Joe Biden’s vice president, is also, obviously, complicit in that fraud on the American public, which poses a still ongoing national security crisis of the gravest variety to the public, given how dramatic the global order has unraveled in just the last three and a half years – with crisis after crisis arising in Afghanistan, the Ukraine, the Middle East, Taiwan, and Southeast Asia, all regions that were stable not so long ago under Donald Trump’s presidency.

Entering this evening’s debate, the advantage is thoroughly in President Trump’s corner.

As he has stated in recent public appearances, he need not overthink his debate strategy: just allow Kamala Harris to talk and expose herself to the public, over a 90-minute period, which will be far more exposure than they have received to date.

Really, it should only take the first five minutes of Kamala speaking for the public to be reminded of just how awful a candidate she is.

Again, this is someone who failed to poll above single digits in her own party’s primary in 2020, and, prior to becoming the Democratic Party nominee, was polling as the least popular vice president in history – numbers even worse than her boss, the most unpopular president since the advent of modern polling.

ABC is generally seen as a deeply biased network, even more so than CNN, the host of the previous debacle.

The face of the ABC network has famously acquired the moniker “George Slapadopolous” by the 45th President for his consistently dishonest and uncharitable reporting, with a resume that includes deep-seated ties to the Clinton family.

Even with ABC’s rigged conditions, however, replete with rules that permit two commercial breaks during the debate (presumably comfort time that will allow Kamala Harris to get her bearings, which, prior to this year, was a rarity for presidential debates), President Trump should feel confident that the winds are at his back.

For one, Kamala Harris is a dyed-in-the-wool radical.

This was reaffirmed this past weekend, when Democratic-Socialist Senator Bernie Sanders, swore on live television that Kamala’s Marxist-worldview was only changed for political expediency.

Where the hope is that once she is elected, she will revert to the hardcore leftist policies that always defined her public career, and which were responsible for ranking her the most liberal senator – ahead of Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders – while in Congress.

Would the real Kamala Harris please step up?

Lest we forget: the former San Francisco District Attorney was for defunding the police at the height of the George Floyd riots in the summer of 2020.

She incited the worst sort of racial resentment all throughout that dismal summer, which amounted to a domestic color revolution.

This was reflected in such policies as calling for the tearing down and renaming of statues and monuments dedicated to George Washington and Christopher Columbus as well as policing employment practices through DEI and affirmative action.

She also constantly sided with those who called America’s most sacred institutions, from the judiciary to the Constitution itself, structurally racist and oppressive.

Recently, in a very controversial expose, the New York Times called for the eradication of the Constitution itself, that most cherished document that enshrines our fundamental rights and secures the blessings of American liberty.

If there was a political face to that revanchist worldview, it would be Kamala Harris, who, as vice president, has overseen the greatest weaponization of the justice system observed in American history.

Under she and Joe Biden, the Department of Justice – and myriad other intelligence agencies, alongside state attorneys general and prosecutors – has been weaponized to launch relentless witch-hunts on political dissidents, and those who would so dare exercise their First Amendment rights to speak and assemble freely, chief among them Donald John Trump.

Through it all, Kamala Harris has cackled every step of the way.

She has allowed vicious district attorneys to abandon their oaths and prosecutes those with whom they have a political disagreement with reckless abandon, sabotaging due process along the way, guaranteeing that the rule of law devolves into a banana republic-like system.

Meanwhile, as “border czar,” she has presided over the most disastrous southern border in American history, allowing tens of millions of foreign invaders to flood the countryside with impunity, bringing drugs, diseases, and foreign contaminants and creatures (and habits — see the influx Haitian migrants eating pet cats, geese, and ducks in local communities across America’s heartland) into the country completely and totally uninhibited.

Rather than do her public duty and call for the closing of the border, Kamala has done the opposite: she has solicited for more criminals to infiltrate our country, transforming our cultural identity in the process, promising them welfare, housing, food, healthcare, and even the sacred right to vote.

While the Democratic Party perpetuates this lie to the public, claiming they have not called for illegals to vote in this election, their actions speak loudly to the contrary.

To date, Kamala Harris has not ordered Merrick Garland to investigate illegal voter rolls in crucial battleground states, like Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Wisconsin, where likely tens if not hundreds of thousands of ineligible voters, including many illegal aliens, have been unlawfully added to voter rolls.

If both parties insist on election integrity as something integral to American democracy, then it should be easy for the Democrats to call for an audit of voter rolls in a state like Pennsylvania, for instance, where the Democratic Governor, Josh Shapiro, has so far been withholding them from the public.

Why someone as prominent as Shapiro would be reluctant to disclose voter rolls suggests a clear coverup for illegal ballot harvesting.

On this score, it might be advisable for President Trump to ask Kamala Harris upfront whether she supports illegal aliens voting in the election.

If she lies and denies it, or tergiversates some evasive answer, the 45th President should demand that she orders her Attorney General to investigate the voter rolls of every crucial battleground state, to ensure that illegal aliens – or any other kind of ineligible voter – does not appear on the ballot.

If she refuses that measure, it will be tantamount to an admission of guilt – the unspoken principle, which her entire party has adopted all but explicitly (in most cases), that illegal aliens should be given the vote.

If there is sufficient time, as a follow-up, the President might also challenge Kamala Harris on the principle of whether she believes illegal aliens should be given the vote. She once famously declared that “being an illegal alien is not a crime.”

It would be well-advised for someone to press her on how far that logic goes – if being an illegal is not a crime, evidently, she believes illegals should be granted certain privileges.

She has already been for giving them housing and countless other handouts – at what point does the distinction between citizenship and foreigner dissipate altogether?

Her actions, if not her words outwardly (though her words have come alarmingly close), indicate that she does not believe in the concept of national sovereignty.

Kamala, in other words, retains the simpleminded belief, popular at Ivy League universities, that “borders are racist.”

If borders are racist, so too is the concept of citizenship, because citizenship necessarily depends on being opposed to non-citizens.

By extension, the Constitution is racist, and immoral, and perhaps even disposable. Ah, it’s all making sense!

If Kamala tries to pull the usual shenanigans, and retreat to perceived “safe” territory like abortion and other topics during the debate where she might feel she has the upper hand, the President should pivot right back to her weak areas.

Among her weakest is the border – and crime, justice, and enforcing the law generally.

There, he can and should absolutely interrogate her like a fanatical prosecutor about her positions on these most important issues – disentangling the real Kamala from her manufactured image, demanding clarity where she inevitably proves evasive, in the pursuit of exposing her in all her glorious, radical nature.

It might be the one chance, the last opportunity, for Kamala Harris to get any sort of pushback before she goes into hiding for the remaining eight weeks of this presidential contest.

But the good news for President Trump is it’s highly improbable the DNC will swap out their candidate a second time with less than two months to go.

While I would put absolutely nothing past them, given how unprecedented this campaign has been and how dishonest and unfair the Democrats play the game, it would be a bill of goods for them to have three candidates in as many months, and try to sell the public that their third nominee could be a viable contender, let alone the general election victor.

As it currently stands, it will be an uphill battle for them to dupe the public they can, under these conditions, pull off victory with Kamala Harris – without, of course, resorting to the kind of duplicity alluded to throughout this article, that would be necessary to get someone as incompetent and radical as she is over the finish line in any election season.

But particularly this year, given how little time she must acquaint herself with the public, so limited as to establish a rebuttable presumption that she cannot possibly win but for cheating and fraud. Cheating and fraud being mantra of the Kamala Harris campaign.