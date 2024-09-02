Immaculate Conception Church Burns in France – Latest Catholic Church to Go Up in Flames – Bell Tower Collapses in Inferno (Video)

The Church of the Immaculate Conception in Saint Omer, also known as the Church of the Haut-Pont went up in flames on Sunday night.

The church was inaugurated in 1859. It was restored and reopened in 2018. The church was known for its neo-Gothic furnishings.

The origin of the fire is not known at this time. The fire broke out at 4 AM in the morning.

The bell tower collapsed in the inferno.

Another Catholic church destroyed by fire in France The Immaculate Conception church in Saint-Omar, in France, has been partially destroyed by a fire. Info: France Bleu Nord , Video: Christian Estrosi pic.twitter.com/kOBqP1WHRh — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) September 2, 2024

FranceTVInfo reported:

The Immaculate Conception Church in Saint-Omer, in Pas-de-Calais, was destroyed by a fire on the night of Sunday to Monday, France Bleu Nord reported on Monday, September 2. The fire was brought under control around 7:30 a.m. Monday morning and required the intervention of 90 firefighters, according to the prefecture. The fire started in the sacristy around 4 a.m., said the mayor of the town, François Decoster. The flames then spread to the side and central nave, then to the roof and the bell tower, which collapsed. No injuries were reported, according to the Pas-de-Calais prefecture, which specifies that around fifty local residents living near the building were evacuated as a precaution. The mayor specifies that there is no risk for local residents of lead or asbestos pollution, because the church was renovated in 2015 and 2018. However, the town hall advises residents in the area “not to open their windows today”. The origin of the fire is not known at this stage.

The fire was contained around 7:30 AM.

Cette nuit, un important incendie s’est déclenché au sein de l’église de l’Immaculée-Conception située à #SaintOmer.Grâce à l’action du @sdis62, le feu a été maîtrisé.

Sophie PAGES, sous-préfète de Saint-Omer, est sur place pour coordonner le dispositif de sécurité et de secours. pic.twitter.com/5B4hI8w9oD — Préfet Pas-de-Calais (@Prefet62) September 2, 2024

A study in 2021 reported there were 752 attacks on Christian places of worship and Christian cemeteries in France that year.