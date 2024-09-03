“I’m Not Able to go in the Crowds Anymore. The Secret Service Doesn’t Let Me” – Joe Biden Claims He’s in Too Much Danger to Campaign After Kamala Boots Him Off Stage (VIDEO)

Joe Biden Monday evening returned to the White House after participating in a Labor Day campaign event with Kamala Harris.

Biden has gotten much worse since he dropped out of the 2024 presidential race.

Never forget, the media told us just a few months ago that Joe Biden was totally fine and attacked the conservative media for posting “cheap fakes” of his cognitive decline.

Joe Biden heavily slurred as he struggled to deliver a campaign speech.

The audience couldn’t understand a word Biden said on Monday.

NEW: Joe Biden's speaking capabilities appear to have gotten even worse since he dropped out of the presidential race. Biden, who has been hidden from the public in recent weeks, gave a speech in Pittsburgh for Kamala Harris. Audience members had a hard time understanding what… pic.twitter.com/SB7NM1axue — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 2, 2024

Kamala Harris couldn’t get rid of Biden any faster after he was done slurring through his remarks.

"ARE YOU READY TO GO NOW?" pic.twitter.com/zUxlorIMBt — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 2, 2024

Kamala Harris mingled with the Pittsburgh crowd after kicking Biden off the stage.

"It's too dangerous. No one gets to go out." ‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/5o5SuSREJU — Joni Job (@jj_talking) September 3, 2024

Biden told reporters that he can’t get close to voters and campaign anymore because it is just too dangerous.

“I’m not able to go out in the crowds anymore. The Secret Service doesn’t let me,” Joe Biden said.

“Why not?” a reporter asked Biden.

“They say it’s too dangerous,” Biden said.

But it’s not too dangerous for Kamala Harris to go out in the crowds?

