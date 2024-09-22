Illinois Lawmaker Introduces Legislation to Criminalize Registering Noncitizens to Vote

Illinois State Rep. State Dan Caulkins recently filed HB 5875, which would penalize individuals who knowingly register noncitizens to vote in federal and municipal elections in the state.

HB 5875 reads: “Amends the Election Code. Provides that, except as otherwise provided by federal law, any person who is not a citizen of the United States and who knowingly registers to vote or knowingly votes in an election, including a municipal election, shall be guilty of a Class 4 felony. Provides that, except as otherwise provided by federal law, any person who knowingly registers a person to vote who is not a citizen of the United States shall be guilty of a Class 4 felony. Effective immediately.”

Caulkins’s move comes after the revelation that the Oregon DMV admitted to wrongfully registering at least 306 noncitizens to vote in U.S. elections.

According to Fox News, “The DMV says the wrongful registrations have occurred since 2021 and were the result of a program that automatically registered anyone who obtained a driver’s license or state ID. State officials say they expect to find more wrongful registrations ahead of Election Day.”

The Center Square reports: