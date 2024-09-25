Illegal Alien From El Salvador Charged With Murdering His 18-Year-Old Girlfriend in Maryland… Months After Being Released By ICE

An illegal alien from El Salvador has been charged with murdering his girlfriend just months after being released by immigration authorities at the southern border.

In a statement to Fox News, ICE officials confirmed that 23-year-old Gerber Luis Sanchez-Centeno was in the country illegally and had previously been detained and released from their custody.

The statement read:

Sanchez-Centeno is an unlawfully present 23-year-old Salvadoran national. U.S. Border Patrol apprehended Sanchez June 2 after he unlawfully entered the United States near Santa Teresa, New Mexico. Later that day, ERO El Paso placed Sanchez into the Alternatives to Detention program with a GPS monitor. ERO El Paso terminated Sanchez from ATD Aug. 8, as he absconded from the program. The Montgomery County Police Department arrested Sanchez Sept. 20 and charged him with the murder of his girlfriend. Sanchez remains in the custody of authorities in Montgomery County, Maryland. ERO Baltimore lodged an immigration detainer against Sanchez Sept 23, 2024 with the Montgomery County Detention Center.

The victim was confirmed as 18-year-old Dania Carolina Cruz-Mejia, who was also a migrant from El Salvador. Her body was discovered by her brother, who contacted Ceteno, who agreed to turn himself in.

The arrest is merely the latest in a long list of murders, rapes and other horrific forms of violence enacted by illegal immigrants who have been welcomed into the country under the Biden administration. Over 10 million have entered the country since his regime seized power in 2021.

Their criminality is enabled and sometimes actively supported by the Democratic Party and their allies. Just this week, over 150 Congressional Democrats voted against legislation that would have deported illegal immigrants convicted of sexual offenses or conspiracy to commit similar crimes.