Iconic British Actress Maggie Smith from Downton Abbey and Harry Potter Fame Dies at 89

The iconic British film actress Maggie Smith has passed away at 89.

The news was confirmed by her sons Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens, who released a statement confirming that she had “passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27 September.”

“An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother,” they wrote.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days.”

“We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

Borin December 1934, in Ilford, England, Smith’s acting career spanned over six decades. She was best known for her roles in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, which earned her an Academy Award, and as Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter series.

Smith was also celebrated for her extensive work in theatre and television, notably in the award winning period drama Downton Abbey.

Throughout her career, she received numerous accolades, including two Oscars and several BAFTAs, making her one of the most celebrated actresses of her time.

Smith’s Downton Abbey co-star Hugh Boneville was among those leading the tributes.

“Anyone who ever shared a scene with Maggie will attest to her sharp eye, sharp wit and formidable talent,” he said on her passing.

“She was a true legend of her generation and thankfully will live on in so many magnificent screen performances. My condolences to her boys and wider family.”

Tributes to Smith also immediately poured in across social media.

Smith’s final acting role came last year in The Miracle Club, a film following a group of Irish women who go on a pilgrimage to the French town of Lourdes.