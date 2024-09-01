“I Was Astonished at the Lack of Numbers Protecting President Trump” – Devin Nunes Insinuates Democrats Were Purposely Trying to Get Trump Killed (VIDEO)

Former Congressman and CEO of TRUTH Social, Devin Nunes, spoke to the X22 Report this week. Nunes discussed the 2024 election, the rigged elections, and the attempted assassination of President Trump.

Nunes told X22 Report that he had noticed for months that he was “astonished” that there was not enough Secret Service agents assigned to President Trump’s rallies. The campaign had requested more manpower for months. But Joe Biden refused the requests for some reason.

Nunes implies that Democrats (and deep state officials) were purposely attempting to get Trump killed.

It sure looks that way.

X22 Report: Do you think we’re going to see some October surprises? Do you think they’re either on the side of the Democrats or with Trump and his party? Do you think there are any surprises that are going to come out in October? Normally, we get that. Devin Nunes: Look, we know now there’s nothing that they won’t do. I mean, look, we watched an attempted assassination attempt. I knew from just my time with the President and speaking to the Secret Service, many who I’ve known for a long time, and they know my background in intelligence, I was just astonished by the lack of numbers that were protecting President Trump. And I think many of the Secret Service guys that I spoke to knew that also. And this wasn’t a couple of months ago. This goes back a year ago to when I was having these discussions. And I told President Trump numerous times that he’s got be very careful here because a lot of bad actors out there that don’t want to see him in office. And as you know, just to take that shot to the side of the head, just by, I don’t know, quarter inch, and this is a changed world. Look, there’s nothing they won’t try. I guess, Dave, is nothing they won’t do, but they are hampered right now because they have two candidates in Kamala, Kumala, however the hell you say her name, and Walz.

