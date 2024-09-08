“I Thought It Was Brilliant! – Good on You, Donald” – Elton John Comments on President Trump Using His Song ‘Rocket Man’ as a Nickname for Tyrant Kim Jong Un (VIDEO)

International rock star Elton John sat down with Variety for an interview this week. Elton John, whose singing career has lasted several decades, was asked about President Trump using his song title “Rocket Man” to go after North Korean communist dictator Kim John Un.

Elton John said he thought it was “brilliant.”

Elton John continued, “He’s always been a fan of mine, and he’s been to my concerts many, many times.”

Variety reporter: I know that you’re not a supporter of Donald Trump’s. He loves your music. How did it feel when he took the lyrics to Rocket Man, and he used it as a nickname for Kim Jong Un, and then he gave Kim Jong Un- I laughed. Elton John: That was brilliant. I was just like, Good on you, Donald. I’m the Rocket Man. Donald’s always been a fan of mine, and he’s been to my concerts many, many times. I’ve always been friendly towards him, and I thank him for his support. When he did that, I just thought it was hilarious. It made me laugh. Variety reporter: He gave Kim one of your CDs and signed it. That was one of the books about him, because Kim, I guess, didn’t know the song. Elton John: What’s that? John Reid: He gave Kim Jong-Un the signed CD, which he’d never heard of it. Elton John: I know. Of course, he hasn’t heard of it. He can do it on Jong-Un. He’d be very surprised if he had. I’ve never toured North Korea, and I have no intention of doing so. But I thought it was a light moment, and it was fun.

