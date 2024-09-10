“I Feel Like a Negro Out of Line” – Bevelyn Williams Gets 40 Months in Prison for Protesting Outside an Abortion Clinic

Gust post by Joe Hoft at JoeHoft.com – republished with permission

in June 2020 a video went viral of a black conservative Bevelyn Williams absolutely destroying a woke white liberal in the streets of Seattle on Biden versus Trump.

“If I had to pick between [Trump] and Joe Biden. I am not voting in Joe Biden. You want to see black people go to jail by the next 4 years? Vote for Joe Biden,” the black woman said.

The black woman continued to school the woke white liberal on the history of the racist Democrat party.

“[The Democrats] hate black people. These are the same people who fought to keep slavery in. These are the same people who built the KKK,” she said.

The white liberal just stood there in silence and the black woman continued, “The Republican party is the party of blacks.”

THIS IS A MUST WATCH “If I had to pick between him and Joe Biden. I am not voting in Joe Biden. You want to see black people go to jail by the next 4 years? Vote for Joe Biden.” The Democrats never cared about black people, they care about the black vote and that’s all. pic.twitter.com/CEAzKz2a4Q — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) June 15, 2020

The woman, Bevelyn Beatty Williams, later woman joined Laura Ingraham on The Ingraham Angle.

During the discussion Bevelyn Beatty did not hold back.

Bevelyn Beatty: “If you want to look at the devices of the devil, you have to look at the Democrat Party. he uses who he may and unfortunately it’s the Democrat party… The left is so radical. They want you to ban the police. They just want Trump to give up his authorities and just let them run and turn our country into a communist country… Why in your right mind would you defund the police?”

Since hat time, Beverlyn has preached and protested for pro-life causes and in support of Republicans across the US.

In July 2020, Bevelyn Williams and several others were arrested after they painted over the “Black Lives Matter” street protest art in New York City in front of the Trump Tower with black paint.

In November 2020, Beverlyn was stabbed by antifa thugs in Washington DC while protesting against the stolen 2020 election.



Pro-Trump activist Bevelyn Beatty and multiple Proud Boys were stabbed in DC while attempting to help another person who was being assaulted.

Proud Boys founder Enrique Tarrio told The Gateway Pundit that he was slashed in the stomach, Beatty was stabbed in the back, and multiple other members of the men’s social group were stabbed and are now hospitalized with serious wounds.

A law enforcement confirmed to TGP that the group was walking down the street, away from the protests, when they saw an older man being stabbed and intervened.

On Wednesday Bevelyn Beatty Williams was sentenced to three years in federal prison.

Bevelyn blocked the doors temporarily at an abortion clinic.

She committed the same act Democrats commit almost weekly at government offices around the country.

BREAKING: Bevelyn Beatty Williams has just been sentenced to 3 years in federal prison for preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ in front of an abortion clinic. This is an attack on our faith. Please pray for Bevelyn, her husband, and their young daughter as they face the most… pic.twitter.com/Of3Cq6AXIU — Isabella Maria DeLuca (@IsabellaMDeLuca) July 24, 2024

She committed one felony – blocking an entrance to an abortion mill – and now she will serve THREE YEARS in prison.

Pro-life activist Bevelyn Williams was sentenced to 41 months in prison for protesting outside of a NYC abortion clinic.

The Catholic News Agency reported:

A Manhattan federal court sentenced Bevelyn Beatty Williams, a 33-year-old pro-life activist, to three years and five months in prison July 24 for violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act. Williams was convicted of “interference, including by threats and force, with individuals seeking to obtain and provide” abortions, according to the Department of Justice. The wife and mother was sentenced after preaching the Gospel outside an abortion clinic and allegedly injuring a clinic worker’s hand and blocking the entrance. “I was persecuted as a Christian standing for my beliefs when it comes to life,” read a statement from Williams on her fundraising page. “This is devastating news. Not only is this bond extensive for the accused crime, but she made it very clear in the courtroom that she was going to make an example out of me.” …Williams, born in Staten Island, New York, had her first abortion at the age of 15 after she dropped out of high school, according to her ministry website At Well Ministries. She later went on to have two more abortions and went down a “self-destructive” path of drugs and drinking. After she was arrested for money laundering, she had a conversion experience and “upon her release moved forward with the determination to choose a new path.” She co-founded At Well Ministries, which specializes in street ministry and ministry to the homeless, and she later made a shift toward pro-life activism.

Williams is one of many pro-life activists who have been sentenced under the FACE Act in recent years, including several elderly people and a Catholic priest.

Breanna Morello interviewed Ms. Williams, discussing her faith and what she has gone through to date. She shares that she feels like “a Negro out of line”.

Pro-life activist Bevelyn Williams was sentenced to 41 months in prison for protesting outside of a NYC abortion clinic. The DOJ launched their investigation after the SCOTUS Dobbs ruling–meaning two years after the protest took place.@MrsBevelynW and her lawyer detail how… pic.twitter.com/4njZ7jwP5C — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) September 9, 2024

** You can help Ms. Williams here.