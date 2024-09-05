Hunter Biden is Another Victim of Joe’s Greed… The Phony Trial Starts Now

Make no mistake, Hunter Biden played a huge role in the Biden Crime Family. But it is clear to me that Joe Biden exploited Hunter’s weakness, idiocy and drug addiction. Now Hunter’s tax evasion trial gets underway and the question is, will the Dept. of Justice cover for Joe and go easy on Hunter. The answer is most certainly yes. If they don’t, The Biden Family runs the risk of salacious details about Joe Biden’s pay to play scheme will be revealed. Also, Joe Biden not pardoning Hunter tells you all you need to know about Joe Biden as a father.

Also, we break down the case of a young 8 year old Guatemalan trafficking victim, the Harris-Biden administration wants to return to the hands of his captors. His foster family is outraged and needs help. The story is heart breaking and another devastating result of Harris-Biden open border policies.

We also pay our respects to fallen Dallas Police officer Darron Burks. Executed on duty by a member of a strange religious sect that the media doesn’t want you to know about.