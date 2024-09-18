HUH? When Asked About Voter Concerns About the Economy, Tim Walz Says He and Kamala Harris Are Middle Class (VIDEO)

by

Just yesterday, Walz responded to a similar question by saying that he and Harris are going to fight climate change.

Now, Walz was asked by a reporter what he would say to voters who wake up each morning with serious concerns about inflation and the economy.

He responded with a non-answer by saying that he and Kamala Harris are middle class.

What does that have to do with the question? This is clearly just a talking point that the Harris campaign thinks is important but it’s not an answer.

Watch the clip:

This middle class thing must have the Harris campaign worried because they keep repeating the talking point at every opportunity.

Take a look below:

Do you think they’re worried about losing middle class voters? It sure looks that way.

Photo of author
Mike LaChance
Mike LaChance has been covering higher education and politics for Legal Insurrection since 2012. Since 2008 he has contributed work to the Gateway Pundit, Daily Caller, Breitbart, the Center for Security Policy, the Washington Free Beacon, and Ricochet. He has also written for American Lookout, Townhall, and Twitchy.

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 