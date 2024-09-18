HUH? When Asked About Voter Concerns About the Economy, Tim Walz Says He and Kamala Harris Are Middle Class (VIDEO)

Just yesterday, Walz responded to a similar question by saying that he and Harris are going to fight climate change.

Now, Walz was asked by a reporter what he would say to voters who wake up each morning with serious concerns about inflation and the economy.

He responded with a non-answer by saying that he and Kamala Harris are middle class.

What does that have to do with the question? This is clearly just a talking point that the Harris campaign thinks is important but it’s not an answer.

Watch the clip:

REPORTER: "What do you tell people who wake up each morning wondering 'How am I going to get by financially?'" WALZ: Kamala and I are middle class folks. Minnesotans made 7,551,147 visits to food shelves in 2023. This broke the previous record set in 2022 by over 2M visits. pic.twitter.com/TlIQs0Gmqo — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 17, 2024

This middle class thing must have the Harris campaign worried because they keep repeating the talking point at every opportunity.

Take a look below:

KAMALA ON ECONOMY: “I grew up a middle class kid.” Kamala has ZERO policies on fixing the economy. pic.twitter.com/yhU6oRdm6H — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 17, 2024

Kamala during the debate on the economy: "I grew up a middle class kid…" Kamala three days later on the economy: "I grew up a middle class kid…" She has no plan for America; all she can do is repeat the same rehearsed talking points. pic.twitter.com/ImvrMOvB8k — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 13, 2024

Tampon Tim: "Growing up in that middle class family, she's laid out a plan for an opportunity economy." You're going to hear this about a million times before Election Day. Remember it next time you're checking out at the grocery store. pic.twitter.com/j4sdIHrdMx — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 17, 2024

Kamala says on day 1 she will strengthen the middle class because “people are ready for a new way forward.” A new way forward from what?? She’s been in office for the past 3.5 years. pic.twitter.com/7r8tCiQDkn — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 30, 2024

Do you think they’re worried about losing middle class voters? It sure looks that way.