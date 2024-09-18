HUH? When Asked About Voter Concerns About the Economy, Tim Walz Says He and Kamala Harris Are Middle Class (VIDEO)

Just yesterday, Walz responded to a similar question by saying that he and Harris are going to fight climate change.
Now, Walz was asked by a reporter what he would say to voters who wake up each morning with serious concerns about inflation and the economy.
He responded with a non-answer by saying that he and Kamala Harris are middle class.
What does that have to do with the question? This is clearly just a talking point that the Harris campaign thinks is important but it’s not an answer.
Watch the clip:
REPORTER: "What do you tell people who wake up each morning wondering 'How am I going to get by financially?'"
WALZ: Kamala and I are middle class folks.
Minnesotans made 7,551,147 visits to food shelves in 2023.
This broke the previous record set in 2022 by over 2M visits. pic.twitter.com/TlIQs0Gmqo
— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 17, 2024
This middle class thing must have the Harris campaign worried because they keep repeating the talking point at every opportunity.
Take a look below:
KAMALA ON ECONOMY: “I grew up a middle class kid.”
Kamala has ZERO policies on fixing the economy. pic.twitter.com/yhU6oRdm6H
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 17, 2024
Kamala during the debate on the economy: "I grew up a middle class kid…"
Kamala three days later on the economy: "I grew up a middle class kid…"
She has no plan for America; all she can do is repeat the same rehearsed talking points. pic.twitter.com/ImvrMOvB8k
— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 13, 2024
Tampon Tim: "Growing up in that middle class family, she's laid out a plan for an opportunity economy."
You're going to hear this about a million times before Election Day.
Remember it next time you're checking out at the grocery store. pic.twitter.com/j4sdIHrdMx
— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 17, 2024
Kamala says on day 1 she will strengthen the middle class because “people are ready for a new way forward.”
A new way forward from what?? She’s been in office for the past 3.5 years. pic.twitter.com/7r8tCiQDkn
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 30, 2024
Do you think they’re worried about losing middle class voters? It sure looks that way.