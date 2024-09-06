Huge: National Fraternal Order of Police Endorses President Trump (Video)

President Donald Trump visited North Carolina on Friday to speak before the National Fraternal Order of Police. The organization boasts more than 377,000 members across the nation.

Trump received a standing ovation after receiving the organization’s enthusiastic endorsement.

In an announcement on X, the organization shared, “Our presidential endorsement process is thorough and inclusive, involving over 377,000 members across the nation.”

“Today, it’s a privilege to announce that the collective will of our members has led us to endorse Donald J. Trump for President. We’re committed to supporting leadership that upholds the safety and effectiveness of law enforcement.”

The organization’s president, Patrick Yoes, announced the endorsement before introducing Trump at the event.

“My name is Patrick Yoes, president of the National Fraternal Order of Police, our nation’s largest and oldest rank-and-file police labor organization. With us today are members of our Board of Directors, state presidents, and FOP leaders (from) throughout this country who represent law enforcement professionals all across America.”

“For over a century, the Fraternal Order of Police has been at every forefront of every meaningful advancement in the law enforcement profession. We’ve done so, we’ve achieved this, by working together and having meaningful dialogue aimed at a common goal. And that is making our communities both safer and stronger. And advocating for the men and women brave enough to put on a badge.”

“With over 377,000 members nationwide, our presidential endorsement process is thorough and inclusive, allowing members in each state to make this selection.”

“Specific questions were posed to both candidates regarding policing in America, and candidate interviews were requested.”

“Our members have spoken, and it is my honor to share with you the overwhelming collective will of our membership. We are honored to have to have with us today the former and future President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, and offer him our enthusiastic endorsement.”

Yoes’ announcement was followed by remarks from President Trump.

Watch:

