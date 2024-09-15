HILARIOUS: “PETA’s Been Waiting Their Whole Life For This!” – Tucker Reacts to Trump’s “Eating Pets” Comment (VIDEO)

Tucker Carlson, at an event on Friday in Kansas City, reacted to Trump’s recent comments about Haitian immigrants eating people’s pets, thanking the President and pointing out that PETA is “totally fraudulent” if they don’t endorse the first candidate in history to stand up against pet eating.

During the September 10 debate with Kamala Harris, Trump brought up the immigrants eating dogs, cats, and ducks. This caused outrage from the left.

The Democrats and the leftist media claim that this isn’t happening, even trying to fact-check President Trump mid-debate when he mentioned that “they’re eating the pets!”

Of course, they did not fact check Kamala when she blatantly lied. Only Trump was challenged by moderators for telling the truth.

ABC News debate moderator David Muir issued a mid-debate fact check against Trump, claiming that there were “no credible reports” of pets being harmed by the illegal immigrants.

CNN’s Dana Bash later chimed in, calling the claims about illegal aliens sacrificing and eating animals a “racist meme.”

However, this did not quell the concerns of real people who are witnessing animals in their neighborhoods being gutted, hung to dry, and eaten by immigrants. Additionally, investigative reporter Chris Rufo released an explosive report on Saturday with video of migrants killing and grilling cats in Dayton, Ohio.

They are literally eating cats--in America!

While PETA, the notoriously leftist animal rights organization, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and is supposed to be nonpartisan, Tucker quipped that "PETA’s been waiting its entire life for this!" The least they could do is join Trump in championing this newfound issue of pet eating in the United States.

Watch below: