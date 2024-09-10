HE’S SHOT: Joe Biden Insults Disabled Female Senator During Remarks on Disability Pride Month (VIDEO)

Joe Biden, the alleged president, delivered remarks celebrating disability pride month on Monday after returning to the White House from Delaware.

HAPPENING NOW: Joe Biden returns back to the White House after a weekend in Delaware. Later today, he will deliver remarks to celebrate the Americans with Disabilities Act before traveling to New York tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/cucw4gbe5P — MONICA PAIGE✰OANN (@MonicaPaigeTV) September 9, 2024

The anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) is historically celebrated in July.

“Today, we celebrate the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), one of our Nation’s most significant civil rights laws to protect people with disabilities from discrimination. For the more than 70 million Americans living with a disability, the ADA enshrines into law the idea that we all deserve opportunity, inclusion, respect, and dignity. I am proud to have co-sponsored this landmark legislation years ago, and I am honored to celebrate its lasting legacy today,” The White House said in July.

“The ADA was a historic triumph against discrimination that opened the doors to opportunity and independence for people with disabilities. But more work still needs to be done. Disabled Americans often earn less for the same work as nondisabled people. Additionally, too often, disabled Americans face obstacles that keep them from voting, prohibit them from getting to and from work and school, or limit their ability to enjoy public spaces,” the White House said.

81-year-old Biden spoke for about 12 minutes before shuffling away.

This is Biden’s only public event for the day after spending the weekend hiding in Delaware.

Joe Biden insulted Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) during his speech.

Tammy Duckworth is a wheelchair-bound double amputee and disabled veteran.

“Tammy not only has a heart as big as her head, but God love her…” Biden said heavily slurring.

Kamala Harris covered up this cognitive decline.

