Hero AG Ken Paxton Warns Harris County and Bexar on Using Private Company to Print Ballots and Send Them Out to “Unverified Recipients”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton warned officials in Harris County NOT to send out ballots to “unverified recipients” including noncitizens and felons.

Attorney General Paxton published the warning on Labor Day on the Attorney General’s website. Paxton continues to serve as gatekeeper to the attempts by Democrats and RINOs to steal the state from the eligible voters.

Bexar County Texas officials announced recently they were going to pay a third-party vendor to print and distribute voter registration forms to unregistered individuals residing in the county.

Texas counties have no statutory authority to print and mail state voter registration forms.

Crooked Harris County officials, the county that includes Houston, may attempt to follow suit.

Video via Midnight Rider.



Paxton has been fighting election fraud in the state for years now. That’s why he has such a huge target on his back.

Democrats know they must cheat to win – especially in Texas.

From the Texas AG’s website: