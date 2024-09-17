Here We Go… Biden Regime Investigates Robert Kennedy Jr. for 20-Year-Old Whale Incident After He Endorses Donald Trump for President

The Biden regime and DNC elites rigged the 2024 Democrat primary election to make sure that NO other candidate would stand a chance of winning the primary against mentally-challenged Joe Biden.

The Democrats rigged the system so that they could steal votes from Kennedy and give them to Joe Biden. RFK Jr. explained this rigged system to Forbes, “They’ve made rules that if any candidate sets foot in the state of Iowa or sets foot in the state of New Hampshire, then none of the votes that are cast for that candidate will be tallied. In other words, any delegate that I win in New Hampshire or Iowa would go instead to the President. And now they’re trying to change it so that if I campaign in New Hampshire that none of the votes cast for me in Georgia will count. That’s significant because it’s hard to win the nomination without Georgia.”

According to Robert Kennedy, Jr., the DNC’s control over super delegates and automatic delegates makes it virtually insurmountable for any candidate other than Biden to secure the nomination. Kennedy pointed out that he would need to win almost 80% of all states to outmaneuver Biden, assuming Biden only wins 20% of the vote.

But that was not all. In March 2023, Robert Kennedy, Jr. announced on Twitter that the Biden Administration had still not provided his campaign with Secret Service protection. Robert says after several requests they had received no response after 88 days!

This was shocking and unconscionable. Robert’s father, Bobby Kennedy, and uncle, John F. Kennedy, were both assassinated when he was a child.

Kennedy was denied Secret Service protection at least three times.

Judicial Watch later released evidence through a FOIA request that DHS Secretary Mayorkas personally declined to provide Robert Kennedy, Jr., with Secret Service protection.

Kennedy later ran as an independent candidate after Democrats boxed him out of the race. The Democrat Party called this “democracy.”

In August, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. officially endorsed Trump in the 2024 election.

Kennedy, in a statement, outlined the three primary causes that drove him to this decision: free speech, the war in Ukraine, and what he described as “the war on our children.”

He explained that these issues were central to his initial decision to leave the Democratic Party and run as an independent, and now they have compelled him to support Trump’s candidacy.

Now its payback time. The Biden regime recently opened an investigation into Robert Kennedy Jr. over a 20-year-old whale incident.

They are going to punish RFK Jr. just like the hundreds of Trump supporters they have harassed, jailed, and abused the past 3+ years!

KOAT reported:

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration confirmed on Monday it is investigating Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for allegedly decapitating a dead whale carcass and transporting it home two decades ago. On Saturday, Kennedy said at a campaign event in Arizona he received a letter from the National Marine Fisheries Services, an organization that falls underneath NOAA, informing him he was under investigation for an incident he said occurred 20 years ago in which he collected a dead whale specimen. A spokesperson for NOAA confirmed to CNN on Monday that Kennedy is under investigation for the incident. This is what Democrats call “democracy.” “It is long standing NOAA practice not to comment on open investigations,” the spokesperson said. Trending: WATCH: Man Expertly Humiliates Alleged FBI Agents and Sends Them Fleeing After They Show Up at His House to Confront Him Over a Social Media Post The story resurfaced shortly after he suspended his presidential campaign last month after a 2012 interview with Kennedy’s daughter Kathleen “Kick” Kennedy published in Town & Country Magazine was recirculated on social media. In the interview, Kennedy’s daughter recalls her father using a chainsaw to cut off the head of a dead whale carcass on the beach near their Cape Cod family home and driving the whale’s head back to New York.

Democrats are looking more and more like a tyrannical regime by the day. They must be defeated. And Republicans must stand up and demand consequences for the Democrat Party’s lawlessness.