Haha! Kamala Harris Gets Triggered After Trump Says He Was Going to Send Her a MAGA Hat Because She Keeps Stealing His Policies (VIDEO)

President Trump and Kamala Harris faced off in their first presidential debate on Tuesday night in Philadelphia.

Trump zinged Harris and told her that he was going to send her a MAGA hat because she keeps stealing his policies.

“She has no policy. Everything that she believed three years ago and four years ago is out the window. She’s going to my philosophy now,” Trump said.

Trump continued, “In fact, I was gonna send her a MAGA hat!”

Kamala Harris got triggered and cackled as Trump destroyed her.

WATCH:

BREAKING: Trump just told Kamala Harris to her face that he's going to send her a MAGA hat because she keeps copying his policies HE'S ON FIRE TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/UPYjuqKc0E — George (@BehizyTweets) September 11, 2024

President Trump is right.

Kamala Harris has stolen his policies over the last two months because she knows her beliefs are too radical to campaign on.

In June President Trump rolled out his ‘no tax on tips’ campaign policy.

Two months later Kamala Harris stole Trump’s idea and promised to protect tipped workers – even though she cast the tie-breaking vote that sent the IRS after tipped workers.

President Trump vowed to expand the child tax credit – and Kamala Harris copied him and promised to expand the child tax credit.

President Trump promised to secure the border and deport millions of illegal aliens.

Kamala Harris, the current “Border Czar” who allowed 15 million illegals to flood into the US is now promising to secure the border if elected.

CNN revealed then-Senator Kamala Harris’s 2019 campaign promises Monday night.

Kamala Harris wants American taxpayers to pay for sex change surgeries for illegal aliens.