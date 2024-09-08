Grammy Award-Winning Country Music Artist Gretchen Wilson Endorses President Trump: “Vote For Freedom In November”

Grammy Award-winning country music star Gretchen Wilson took the stage Saturday at a Trump rally in Mosinee, Wisconsin.

Not only did Wilson captivate the crowd with her rendition of the national anthem, but she also gave an impassioned speech endorsing President Donald Trump and calling on Americans to fight for their freedom in the upcoming November election.

The singer, known for her hit “Redneck Woman,” delivered a heartfelt speech that resonated with the crowd.

“My name again is Gretchen Wilson. I’m a Midwesterner. I come from a very small town in Southern Illinois,” she said.

“I grew up very much like Senator JD Vance. I had to work hard and fight my way out of poverty, just like many other Americans have done. But this is what I was taught to do—to earn my way.”

Wilson, whose rise from a difficult upbringing to international stardom reflects the quintessential American Dream, emphasized that the values she cherishes are under threat.

“Since then, I’ve done the impossible. I am now a Grammy Award-winning country music artist, a producer, a songwriter, and most importantly, a mom,” she shared. “Now, back in the day, my family were all Kennedy Democrats, but that’s when the Democrats were on the side of the people.”

The singer didn’t hold back in blasting the modern Democrat Party, asserting that they’ve abandoned the working-class values her family once stood for.

“Once I started paying attention to what was really going on, I realized the Democratic Party left us,” she said.

Wilson continued, “As a songwriter, I pay close attention to words—the words that are being used and the words that are not being used. I urge all Americans to pay close attention to what you are hearing and not hearing from the media.”

The music legend spoke directly to the heart of the rally, warning that the core principles of liberty, opportunity, and the American Dream are on the line.

“The issues that are most important for our survival are what we’re voting on,” she said.

“My story isn’t really that rare, but the American dream that I have been fortunate enough to find will most certainly be lost forever if we do not show up and vote for freedom in November.”

Wilson concluded her speech with a clear endorsement for President Trump and JD Vance, echoing a sentiment shared by millions of Americans who feel disenfranchised by leftist policies.

“It is on us,” she said. “Let’s make sure we, the people, do all we can to save our country by voting for President Trump and JD Vance.”

According to Whiskeyriff, joining Gretchen, many in the country music community have openly voiced their support for President Trump, including Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany, Travis Tritt, John Rich, Kid Rock, and rising star Gavin Adcock.

WATCH: