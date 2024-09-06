Georgia School Shooter Weighed in on the Transgenderism Debate and Was Reportedly Bullied by Students Who Claimed He was Gay

As The Gateway Pundit reported, a horrifying mass shooting occurred at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, on Wednesday morning, leaving four people dead and roughly 30 others injured.

The shooter, identified as 14-year-old Colt Gray, a student at the school, was apprehended by law enforcement shortly after the incident.

GBI Director Chris Hosey confirmed that Gray will be tried as an adult for his heinous crimes. He has been charged with four counts of felony murder so far, with additional charges expected.

Now, more reported details about the young assassin are emerging, including writings about transgender people and what classmates said about his sexuality.

The shooter’s father, 54-year-old Colin Gray, who faces numerous charges including second-degree murder, told detectives last year that his son was bullied by classmates who called him gay according to documents obtained by The Daily Mail.

The father made the statement when the Jackson County Sheriff’s office interviewed him following a tip the FBI received about Colt Gray wanting to kill people at a middle school.

“It was very difficult for him to go to school and not get picked on,” Colin Gray claimed.

“It went from one thing to another… I was trying to get him on the golf team… (they said) Oh, look, Colt’s gay. He’s dating that guy. Just ridiculed him day after day after day,” he added.

In even more disturbing news, CNN on Friday reported that the FBI obtained a Discord account which they linked to Colt Gray last year. It revealed plans for a future mass shooting and shared screenshots of guns, according to documents acquired by the news outlet.

The account also showed that Gray was infatuated with Sandy Hook Elementary school shooter Adam Lanza, who wanted to target an elementary school of his own, and Gray appeared to be upset with the debate over transgenderism.

It’s not clear, however, whether Gray was upset over whether society is too accommodating to trans people or not accommodating enough.

He was also obsessed with the 2018 Parkland Massacre, as TGP revealed yesterday.

From CNN:

The account referenced Adam Lanza, the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooter, and in separate posts, shared a desire to target an elementary school and expressed frustration with the acceptance of transgender people.

As TGP readers know, school shooters by and large have been people sympathetic to far-left ideologies. The Nashville school shooter’s manifesto, for example, made several evil comments about Christians, called Jesus a fa***t, and wanted to possess a p**is.

An honest media would demand further investigation regarding whether was Gray had similar thoughts about Christians and conservatives. But we know the corporate press will simply bury the story before the truth becomes inconvenient.