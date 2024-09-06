GENDER GAP: CNN Points Out Trump Has Huge Advantage Over Harris With Male Voters (VIDEO)

CNN recently pointed out that Donald Trump has a huge advantage over Kamala Harris when it comes to male voters. Harris has a lead with female voters in some states, but CNN seems to imply that Trump’s position is stronger.

Remember several weeks ago when Democrat strategist James Carville suggested that the Democrats have a problem in their party because there are too many preachy females? This gender gap is proof that he was right. Men are leaving the Democrat party in droves.

CNN would not even be talking about this if they weren’t concerned.

FOX News reported:

CNN political director warns of ‘trouble sign for Harris’ as she lags with White male voters in key states New CNN polling Wednesday showed Vice President Kamala Harris is struggling to win over non-college-educated White men in six battleground states, which one analyst said could spell “trouble.” “Harris has the advantage in Michigan and Wisconsin, Trump has the advantage in Arizona, and then there‘s the proof of just how close the race is 60-plus days out,” CNN host Kate Bolduan said. “They’re essentially tied in the key battlegrounds, Nevada, Georgia and Pennsylvania.”… “Among female likely voters in these states, you see, this is a 17-percentage point lead and Wisconsin among female voters for Harris, a 16% percentage point lead in Michigan, you see it gets more narrowed down here in Arizona,” he said. But the “flip side,” Chalian said, is with male voters who support Trump. “You‘ve seen Donald Trump‘s advantage, very significant with male voters. Eighteen points in Nevada, 15-point advantage in Pennsylvania,” he said. “That‘s the gap when we talk about the gender gap. Harris’ advantage with women in addition to Trump‘s advantage with men and who wins that battle, who extends that advantage, could have a lot to say in these battleground states.”

It’ll be fascinating to see the final breakdown of the numbers after the election.