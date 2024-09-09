Gavin Newsom’s Relatives to Host Fundraiser for Trump in California

Far-left California Governor Gavin Newsom’s extended family is rolling out the red carpet for none other than Donald Trump himself.

President Donald Trump is set to attend a high-profile fundraiser in the Bay Area next week, hosted by relatives of California Governor Gavin Newsom.

This event, during Trump’s second visit to the region in just three months, is expected to be hosted by Tom and Stacey Siebel, relatives of California Governor Gavin Newsom’s wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom.

According to SFGate, tickets for this exclusive fundraiser are reportedly going for as much as $500,000 per couple.

Tom Siebel, a software developer and second cousin once removed from the governor’s wife, is backing Trump’s bid to return to the White House, setting off shockwaves in California’s liberal circles.

Gavin Newsom relatives to hold Bay Area fundraiser for Trump https://t.co/zPH5JafHcy — SFGATE (@SFGate) September 6, 2024

SF Gate reported:

Presidential candidates coming to the wealthy nine-county area isn’t abnormal. What is abnormal, though, is that the billionaire hosting the event at his Woodside home on Sept. 13 is related to Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom. The tickets for next week’s fundraiser, hosted by Tom and Stacey Siebel, are going for as much as $500,000 per couple, according to the Los Angeles Times. Tom, a software developer, is a second cousin once removed of the governor’s wife, meaning the two are separated by one generation. So yes, it’s a distant, in-law relation for Newsom. Still, the fact that Newsom is related at all to a couple who wants to see Trump back in the White House might raise some eyebrows. But this isn’t the first time that the family of Jennifer Siebel Newsom has made news for their political leanings. Her parents moved to Florida in 2020, and her father, Ken Siebel, registered as a Republican in that state. A trust connected to the Seibel family also made a $5,000 donation in 2022 to a political action committee supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, one of Newsom’s most bitter political rivals.