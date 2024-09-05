REPORT: Gang Members Meet in Aurora, CO — Deliver BRUTAL Message to Venezuelan Gang… “You Want to See What Gang Violence Is? We Invented Gang Violence!” (VIDEO)

A video posted by the TikTok account @suckaducka21 is going viral.

The video begins with a heavily tattooed man who is reportedly standing in front of an apartment complex in Aurora, CO.

In the video, the man, whose bald head and neck are covered in tattoos, admits that he is part of a gang and claims he’s meeting up with other gang members who’ve also traveled to the apartment complex in Aurora, where it’s been widely reported that the dangerous Tren de Aragua Venezuelan gang has taken over apartments from individuals who are paying rent to live there.

American gang members travel to Aurora, CO to address the violent takeover of an apartment complex by a Venezuelan gang. Delivers message to Venezuelan gang through a bullhorn: “This is our f’ing community! You want to see what gang violence is? We invented gang violence!” pic.twitter.com/pdaQTrBY2C — PattyMI (@PattyLovesTruth) September 4, 2024

Americans are frustrated by the lack of concern over the recent actions by the violent Venezuelan gangs plaguing the Denver, CO, area. Colorado’s Democrat Governor and Democrat AG are both downplaying the danger to citizens that these violent gangs pose to the safety of the city and surrounding communities.

Sadly, many Americans, who have given up on Democrat leadership to protect them from these violent invaders, were excited to hear Hell’s Angels were coming to Colorado to “deal with” the Venezuelan gang.

Earlier this week, The Gateway Pundit reported about ‘rumors’ that were spreading on social media about the motorcycle gang Hell’s Angels riding to Aurora, Colorado, where Venezuelan gangs have taken over apartment complexes just outside of Denver.

This video, shared by popular conservative personality Matt Wallace, has been debunked. It was actually taken in 2013.

Rumors are circulating that the Hells Angels & Mongols are heading to Colorado TO DEAL WITH THE ILLEGAL VENEZUELAN GANGS ⚠️ THEY ARE F*CKED pic.twitter.com/Rnmv3Fuegj — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) September 1, 2024

Watch:

As I stated from the beginning of this hoax, the Hells Angels are NOT headed to Aurora, Colorado to take on the Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua. This is video circulating is from a Mongols MC Victory Ride in 2013. The Hell’s Angels motorcycle club are in Colorado for a Four… pic.twitter.com/34eXcHoc4f — Tony Seruga (@TonySeruga) September 2, 2024

Many Americans have been hoping the rumors about the notorious biker gang driving to Aurora, CO, to do the job the local and state Democrat government won’t do in the sanctuary state. Unfortunately, for citizens of Aurora who are living in a dangerous city overrun by violent Venezuelan gangs, the Hell’s Angels motorcycle gang is traveling through CO, but their destination is not Aurora, but instead, Durango, CO, for their annual get-together.

A biker not affiliated with the Hell’s Angels motorcycle gang explains that the gang isn’t in the business of enforcing the law.

Watch:

HELLS ANGEL’S UPDATE ⚠️A 1% Biker explains to America what might bring the Hells Angels to Colorado and advises what folks should do if they arrive. His explanation is legit this is the closest truthful video I’ve seen yet that’s more realistic to facts.#HellsAngels #Colorado… pic.twitter.com/8pCwDefTTH — Kristy Tallman (@KristyTallman) September 1, 2024

Meanwhile, several people on X are sharing hilarious messages related to the Hell’s Angels rumor. Here are just a few.

This tweet shows the Amish coming into Aurora to save the residents:

The Amish are set to rescue the residents of Aurora Colorado after the Hells Angels pulled out of the effort saying, “All we have are pistols”. The Amish are reported to arrive in October. pic.twitter.com/bKYuSVVtHM — The Watcher (@eyecreate_ken) September 1, 2024

A motorcycle float toy with the caption: “Hells angels patrolling the swimming pool at that apartment complex in Colorado” is winning the internet:

hells angels patrolling the swimming pool at that apartment complex in colorado pic.twitter.com/vjAOP2PC8N — (@theABinKC) September 2, 2024

It’s sad that Americans have to rely on outside gangs to enforce common sense laws in a state run by lawless Democrats who put illegal aliens before American citizens.