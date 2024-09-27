Fort Myers Beach Is Under Water As Huricane Helene Hits Florida, Marine Deputies Deployed (VIDEO)

Screenshot of flooding in Fort Myers Beach via X

 

Florida is experiencing extreme weather as Hurricane Helene is set to make landfall in the Sunshine State.

Fort Myers Beach has already experienced major flooding due to a storm surge from Hurricane Helene.

Many residents of Fort Myers Beach evacuated before the storm hit, but those who decided not to evacuate remain trapped until the storm passes and roads are no longer flooded.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno has reported that marine deputies deployed rescue boats on Fort Myers Beach for search and rescue missions.

WATCH:

Sheriff Carmine Marceno wrote in a post on X, “Deputies are making their way on foot through flood waters on Fort Myers Beach to assist residents.”

Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler reported high tide is at 1:24 a.m. on Friday.

Many roads in Fort Myers Beach have flooded, making driving extremely dangerous.

LOOK:

Per News-Press:

Lee County has been battling the impact of Hurricane Helen all day and coastal areas, like Fort Myers Beach, are experiencing significant flooding due to storm surge.

The streets are flooded and Matanzas Bridge is closed as people who stayed on Fort Myers Beach are trapped until early Friday morning.

The next high tide phase is 9:18 a.m., which means there will still be sea water on parts of the landscape into the morning hours.

