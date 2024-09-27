Fort Myers Beach Is Under Water As Huricane Helene Hits Florida, Marine Deputies Deployed (VIDEO)

Florida is experiencing extreme weather as Hurricane Helene is set to make landfall in the Sunshine State.

Fort Myers Beach has already experienced major flooding due to a storm surge from Hurricane Helene.

Many residents of Fort Myers Beach evacuated before the storm hit, but those who decided not to evacuate remain trapped until the storm passes and roads are no longer flooded.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno has reported that marine deputies deployed rescue boats on Fort Myers Beach for search and rescue missions.

Marine deputies have the rescue boat detached and secured for the mission. pic.twitter.com/tEiRwRjH6O — Carmine Marceno – Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) September 27, 2024

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA IS UNDER WATER This video released by the Lee County Sheriff is terrifying. Storm surge is DECIMATING Lee County, and Hurricane Helene hasn’t even made landfall yet. PRAY FOR FLORIDA! pic.twitter.com/XEcsDojYsj — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 27, 2024

Sheriff Carmine Marceno wrote in a post on X, “Deputies are making their way on foot through flood waters on Fort Myers Beach to assist residents.”

Deputies are making their way on foot through flood waters on Fort Myers Beach to assist residents pic.twitter.com/rq2B5XlJ0r — Carmine Marceno – Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) September 27, 2024

Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler reported high tide is at 1:24 a.m. on Friday.

Streets are submerged with water here in Fort Myers Beach. High tide isn’t until 1:24am. #Helene #flwx pic.twitter.com/UPBTePTaIF — Lauren Kreidler (@WeatherWithLaur) September 26, 2024

Many roads in Fort Myers Beach have flooded, making driving extremely dangerous.

Floodwaters from Hurricane #Helene rise in Fort Myers Beach, making roads impassable as the Lee County Sheriff’s Office deploys swamp buggies to rescue people. pic.twitter.com/D2SbBKZhaJ — AccuWeather (@accuweather) September 27, 2024

