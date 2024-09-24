Former NFL Quarterback Brett Favre Discloses He Has Parkinson’s Disease (VIDEO)

Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre disclosed he has Parkinson’s disease during a congressional hearing on Tuesday.

Brett Favre testified before the House Ways and Means Committee on Prevacus, a company making a concussion drug that took $2 million from a Mississippi welfare fund (TANF).

The founder of Prevacus over the summer pleaded guilty to wire fraud and admitted he used the welfare money to pay off gambling debts.

“Sadly, I also lost an investment in a company that I believed was developing a breakthrough concussion drug I thought would help others,” Brett Favre said during a congressional hearing. “And I’m sure you’ll understand why it’s too late for me, because I’ve recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s. This is also a cause dear to my heart.”

