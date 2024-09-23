Former FBI Agent Pleads Guilty to Theft After Stealing From J6er During Search Warrant

A former FBI agent pleaded guilty to theft after stealing from several Houston residents while executing search warrants.

Former FBI agent Nicholas Anthony Williams, who worked as an FBI special agent in Houston since 2019, has been convicted of theft and providing false statements.

One Houston resident who Williams stole from was Alexander Fan, who was previously sent to one year of probation after climbing into the Capitol through a broken window.

After Williams and several other agents executed a search warrant at Fan’s residence, he filed a complaint that his silver and cash were missing.

In a statement, U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani shared, “Nicholas Williams betrayed that legacy and the community’s trust when he decided to pad his own pockets at the expense of a citizen’s rights.”

“Because no one is above the law, the system of justice that he once swore to protect will now seek to hold him to account for breaking that oath,” added Hamden.

Per Houston Chronicle:

A former FBI agent has pleaded guilty to theft after stealing from multiple Houston residences while executing search warrants, including against one man who was sentenced for taking part in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, U.S. Attorney Alamdar Hamdani announced in a Monday news release. Nicholas Anthony Williams worked as an FBI special agent in the Houston Field Office since 2019, serving on both the criminal violent gang and counterterrorism squads. In January, Williams was indicted for stealing property and money from residences while conducting searches in his official capacity as an FBI agent. He was convicted for both theft and providing false statements after several fraudulent charges were also discovered on his government-issued credit card, according to the release.

In a press release, the DOJ shared that Williams is on bond and will appear before a judge in early 2025.

He faces ten years in prison.