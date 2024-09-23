Former Congressional Candidate Sammy Ravelo Who Officially Left the Democrat Party — Hosts Pro-Trump Rally in Manhattan

The mass exodus continues.

Former congressional candidate Sammy Ravelo, a Gulf War veteran, 9/11 first responder, and retired NYPD lieutenant, has officially cut ties with the Democrat Party.

In recent months, the Democrat Party has witnessed an increasing number of former supporters, like Ravelo, walking away due to the lies and propaganda being fed to the American people.

For years, Democrats have claimed they are the party of the people, of unity, and of progress. But Ravelo’s departure lays bare what many Americans already know: it’s all a facade.

The Democrat Party isn’t for America, it’s for control — and law-abiding citizens like Ravelo are done playing their game.

In a social media post on Saturday, Ravelo announced his plans to headline a “Dominicans for Trump” rally, igniting a firestorm of enthusiasm in the heart of Manhattan.

“I’m thrilled that I’ll be headlining the Dominicans for Trump rally tomorrow. Please join us: 2:00 p.m. Plaza Las Américas, 175th St. and Broadway in Manhattan. This rally has triggered so many liberals that they’ve even planned a counter-rally. If you can’t make it, please #retweet to spread the word. Let’s send a loud message that our community is done with their woke ideology,” Ravelo urged his followers.

His frustration with the Democrat Party was made clear when he declared, “Today marks my last day as a member of the Democrat Party and I couldn’t be happier. Are the skies going to fall? Join us today at 2 p.m. as I will be part of a rally of patriots in support of Trump.”

The same Democrats who once prided themselves on being the “party of diversity” are now losing members of key communities, including Ravelo’s Dominican-American base, in droves. The rally saw Ravelo proudly donning a MAGA hat for the first time.

Just put on a MAGA hat for the first time. It’s a statement, a choice, and a whole lot of conversation starter! #MAGA #FirstTime #TRUMPTRAIN pic.twitter.com/1E2oTcElH7 — Sammy Ravelo (@SammyRaveloNY) September 22, 2024

His social media exploded with support, especially after he posted a video of rallygoers chanting, “We want Trump!”

Then, on Sunday, Ravelo made his move official — registering as a Republican.

“Yesterday, I left the Democrat Party, and the sky didn’t fall. The sky is still blue today. To my friends and their families in [ New York City Police Officers of Dominican descent], it’s time to start re-registering as Republicans. It’s time to leave the party that favors criminals over law-abiding citizens. If you are a Dominican cop, firefighter, correction officer, or sanitation worker, you should be a Republican. The Democrat Party is no longer a viable party for us.”