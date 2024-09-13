Former Attorney General Alberto Gonzales an Architect of Bush Admin’s CIA Torture Program Endorses Kamala Harris

Another neo-conservative has come out in support of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Just days after former Vice President Dick Cheney endorsed Kamala Harris as President, former Attorney General under the Bush Administration, Alberto Gonzales has announced he will also be voting for Kamala Harris in November.

Gonzales said, “I can’t sit quietly as Donald Trump—perhaps the most serious threat to the rule of law in a generation—eyes a return to the White House.”

Gonzales added, “For that reason, though I’m a Republican, I’ve decided to support Kamala Harris for president.”

During his time as Attorney General, Gonzales’ appointment was surrounded by controversy due to being one of the architects of the Bush administration’s CIA torture program.

According to Wikipedia, Attorney General Gonzales helped pave the way for the Bush admin to obtain “warrantless surveillance of U.S. citizens and the legal authorization of “enhanced interrogation techniques”, later generally acknowledged as constituting torture, in the U.S. government’s post-9/11 War on Terror.”

Torture Memo Alberto Gonzales. That’s a name I didn’t ever expect to see again. Let alone having people tout him as someone on your side. Democrats can keep him! — Cernovich (@Cernovich) September 12, 2024

