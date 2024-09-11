Flashback: Creepy Joe Biden Was Pawing a Little Girl When He Took a Photo with Kids on 9-11 Anniversary

A flash from the past–

The perp can’t help it.

On September 11, 2021, Joe Biden took a photo at a 9/11 memorial ceremony in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The photo went viral when people noticed the kids in the Shanksville photo were wearing Trump hats.

The children later went on with Greg Kelly on Newsmax. The little girl who was standing next to Joe Biden told Kelly that Joe Biden had his hand around her waist.

Greg Kelly: Hey, listen, I saw that Joe Biden, he was respectful, or did he say anything weird? Let’s face it, he has a habit of saying and doing weird things. Did anything happen that we could not see in that picture that might be interesting?



Little Girl: Well, he did have his hand around my waist.

Of course, he did.

Sure enough.

You can even see Joe Biden’s hand around the little girl’s waist.

How gross!

For years Joe Biden was caught on camera groping, rubbing, sniffing children in public events. This has been widely reported by independent media. Not once did the fake news mainstream media ever say a word about this.

And the media even ignored Old Creepy Joe’s showers with his daughter at an inappropriate age.