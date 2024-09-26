FEMA Has Chosen 4 NFL Stadiums As Disaster Shelters for Pandemics and Extreme Weather Events

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has chosen four NFL stadiums for emergency shelters during extreme weather and emergencies.

Under a new partnership between the NFL and FEMA, several NFL stadiums will be turned into hospitals and shelters during extreme emergencies.

According to CBS, the stadiums will be used during extreme weather emergencies such as tornadoes, hurricanes, and flooding.

The stadiums will also be used during large-scale emergencies such as pandemics.

FEMA and the NFL chose four stadiums: MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, and Lumen Field in Seattle.

Per CBS:

Four stadiums across America that are homes to NFL teams could soon be used by FEMA as emergency shelters during extreme weather events. The stadiums will be used during events like hurricanes, tornadoes, and flooding. They will essentially be turned into emergency shelters and hospitals, under a new partnership between the National Football League and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The four venues that have been picked to serve as “Mission Venue Ready” locations are Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Lumen Field in Seattle and Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles is under review to become a potential fifth site. “During large-scale emergencies, like the COVID-19 pandemic, hurricanes, or tornadoes, we’ve seen how large music, sports, and entertainment venues can serve as a safe space for communities,” said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell.

During Hurricane Katrina, officials used the Superdome, where the New Orleans Saints, played for shelter.

While being used as a shelter, there were three reported deaths and reports of vandalism and rape.