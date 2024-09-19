FBI Raids Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Headquarters in Indiana

The FBI conducted a raid on the Rahal Letterman Lanigan (RLL) Racing headquarters in Zionsville, Indiana, early Wednesday morning.

The renowned facility, owned by former Indy 500 champion Bobby Rahal, television icon David Letterman, and entrepreneur Mike Lanigan, became the center of an active federal investigation.

Federal agents, in coordination with Zionsville police, arrived at the state-of-the-art 100,000-square-foot facility located at 10771 Creek Way.

Kurt Darling of 93 WIBC Indianapolis reported that the FBI instructed all employees to cease activity on their electronic devices, gather their belongings, and leave the premises.

The nature of the investigation remains unclear, with no arrests made and authorities assuring the public there is no immediate threat.

Zionsville Mayor John Stehr disclosed that the FBI had requested assistance from local police during the operation but refrained from divulging specific details about the investigation, according to Fox 59.

Police stated that they were not provided with any details regarding the operation and were only tasked with providing external security for the building.

“The FBI asked us to assist this morning as they served a warrant at the (Rahal Letterman Lanigan) headquarters building,” Stehr said.

“Our officers stayed outside as the FBI agents entered the building.”

Kathi Lauterbach, vice president of communications for RLL Racing, issued a statement confirming the team’s full cooperation with investigators but emphasized that due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, they are limited in what they can disclose.

“We are cooperating fully with investigators. Given that this is an ongoing investigation, we are limited in what information we can share right now, but we intend to provide additional information as soon as we can,” Lauterbach said.

At this time, insufficient information has been made available.