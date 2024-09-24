FBI Expands Investigation Into NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ 2021 Campaign Over Suspicious Foreign Ties to at Least Six Countries

New York City Mayor Eric Adams finds himself in the eye of a political storm as federal investigators continue their investigation into his 2021 mayoral campaign.

The FBI is now expanding its investigation into possible illegal foreign donations, focusing on Adams’ suspicious connections with at least six foreign countries, including Turkey, Israel, China, Qatar, South Korea, and Uzbekistan, the New York Times reported.

This revelation follows the July grand jury subpoenas issued to members of Adams’ inner circle and the dramatic November 2022 seizure of his electronic devices by FBI agents.

Investigators are particularly focused on whether the Adams administration was involved in pushing through a new high-rise Turkish consulate in New York despite glaring fire safety concerns.

Sources suggest that the pressure to greenlight the project came from high levels, potentially involving quid pro quo deals with foreign governments, compromising the integrity of his administration.

Now, the investigation has expanded to Adams’ ties to five other countries.

The New York Post reports that the subpoenas requested information regarding all communications between administration officials and Israel, China, Qatar, South Korea, and Uzbekistan.

Mayor Adams has denied any wrongdoing, claiming that his administration is focused on serving the citizens of New York.

During his weekly media availability on Tuesday morning, Adams was asked to comment on the latest developments in the ongoing investigation.

“Eight, nine, 10 months ago, when this investigation first came to light, look at how the city continued to progress. We didn’t stand still, we didn’t stop, we continued to produce housing, we continued to bring down crime, we continued to progress, and we’re going to continue to do that,” Adams said.

“What I must do, what I say over and over again, things that come up in life – as you talked about, the ‘Job moment,’ – things that come up in life, they always come up. There’s always something happening in life, can you stay focused on your mission?”

“I’m going to fight for New Yorkers, I’ve always done that, I’m not going to stop doing that,” he continued.

In November, the FBI seized NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ cellphones and iPad amid a federal corruption investigation related to his 2021 campaign.

FBI agents also conducted coordinated raids on the residences of a New York City Hall staffer, a former Turkish Airlines executive, on the same day the FBI conducted a raid on the Brooklyn residence of Brianna Suggs, the chief fundraiser for New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that the FBI launched an investigation against Mayor Eric Adams into potential illegal foreign donations from Turkey to New York City Mayor Eric Adams’s 2021 election campaign.

The searches, which began early on November 2, targeted Brianna Suggs, Mayor Adams’s chief fundraiser; Rana Abbasova, an aide in his international affairs office; and Cenk Öcal, a former Turkish Airlines executive who was on Adams’s transition team.

Earlier this year, FBI agents descended on the Bronx home of Winnie Greco, a top aide who is under investigation for using her position to benefit her improperly.

Earlier this month, the FBI conducted sweeping raids at the home of First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright and her romantic partner, Schools Chancellor David Banks, as well as the Hollis, Queens residence of Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Phil Banks.

The FBI also executed raids on the homes of New York Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner Edward Caban and Police Chief Jeffrey Maddrey.