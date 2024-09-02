Extremely Bright Fireball Lights Up Appalachia and Disappears Over North Carolina (VIDEO)

NASA reported that a bright fireball lit up the Appalachia region before disappearing over North Carolina over the weekend.

In a Facebook Post, NASA reported the fireball was first spotted above Piney Flats, Tennessee, at 1:15 a.m. on Friday and was moving eastward at 31,300 mph.

NASA said in a statement, “The fireball was also detected by several cameras in the region, as well as the Geostationary Lightning Mapper aboard the GOES-16 spacecraft.”

The American Meteor Society received 175 witness reports from people on the ground who saw the bright meteor.

Witness reports came from 10 states, including Maryland, Kentucky, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Many witnesses of the fireball reported hearing loud booms while watching the meteor streak across the night sky.

In a statement, NASA explained the booms by sharing that a fragment of the meteor broke off and “produced an energy of 10 tons of TNT, which generated a pressure wave that propagated to the ground, causing the booms.”