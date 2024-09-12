EXCLUSIVE: Woman Suing Rudy Giuliani For Sexual Harassment Was Previously Sued for RACKETEERING and Extorting “High Net Worth Men”

The woman currently suing Rudy Giuliani for sexual harassment has been sued in the past by another man for extortion and racketeering.

The Gateway Pundit unearthed a lawsuit dating back to 2016 where real estate mogul Steve Kogut accused Noelle Dunphy (the woman suing Giuliani) of leading a racketeering ring. He alleged the ring targets “High Net Worth Men” and extorts them for cash by using law fare and false sexual allegations as blackmail. In the lawsuit, Kogut said Dunphy accused him of rape and sexual harassment to extort him for cash.

The fake news did not report on the racketeering lawsuit when this very same woman came out with similar allegations against Rudy Giuliani last year.

According to the lawsuit:

“Plaintiff STEVEN KOGUT, by his attorneys DAVID HOROWITZ, P.C. hereby seeks damages for defamation, damages sustained due to defendants’ (NOELLE DUNPHY’S) ongoing pattern of racketeering activity (RICO), physical damages as a result of being physically assaulted by defendant and physical injuries as having been given a sexually transmitted disease by the defendant.”

The same defendant, Noelle Dunphy, is currently suing Rudy Giuliani for millions of dollars in a case pending in a Federal Courthouse in Manhattan, New York.

The lawsuit illustrates this is not the first time Giuliani’s accuser made extraordinary claims against a well-known ex-boyfriend and sued him for a chunk of his fortune. In the lawsuit, Plaintiff Steve Kogut alleged that Dunphy extorted him after they broke off their short-lived romantic relationship. He also alleged Dunphy “boasted of her targeting and extortion scheme and the success she had in blackmailing (Billionaire Michael) Gabelli into paying her Five Million Dollars ($5,000.000.00) by threatening Gabelli with a civil lawsuit.”

Civil Conspiracy to Defraud, (Federal Civil RICO, 18 U.S.C. §1962(c)) and Defamation are among the “Causes of Action” mentioned in the Kogut lawsuit.

In the lawsuit Kogut said ex-girlfriend Dunphy threatened him with a civil lawsuit in a similar fashion as to Gabelli and now Rudy Giuliani.

See the full RICO lawsuit filed against Rudy Giuliani’s accuser:

Last year, the mainstream media gleefully reported that Giuliani was being sued by Dunphy for sexual harassment and listed multiple unsubstantiated allegations in vivid detail. Not a single media outlet bothered to do a simple background search or fact check on Dunphy before detailing her extraordinary claims against Mr. Giuliani and effectively prejudicing the New York jury pool against him.

Dunphy accused Giuliani of “sexual assault and harassment, wage theft, and other misconduct” in a 70 page lawsuit that reads more like a trashy tabloid than an actual legal document.

“He made clear that satisfying his sexual demands – which came virtually anytime, anywhere – was an absolute requirement of her employment,” the lawsuit states.

Dunphy also claims Giuliani forced her to perform oral sex while he was on the phone with famous clients because he said it made him “feel like Bill Clinton,” and requested she strip naked on work video calls. Dunphy claims Giuliani owes her $2 million after not paying her for “two years of work”.

Dunphy also alleged, with no proof, that Mr Giuliani and President Trump were attempting to sell presidential pardons for $2 million dollars each.

Giuliani “vehemently” denied all the allegations, and his attorney said Dunphy never worked for his company. Rather, his spokesperson said they were in a consensual romantic relationship for a short time period.

“Sadly, nowadays there is no burden of proof when it comes to suing a politically persecuted man like Rudy Giuliani,” said a credible source with inside knowledge of the ongoing case. “You can literally say and ask for whatever you want.”

Read original lawsuit Dunphy filed against Giuliani by clicking HERE.

Inside Edition gave Dunphy a platform with an “exclusive interview” where she rattled off sexual allegations against Giuliani similar to the ones she made against Kogut. Interviewer Ann Mercogliano did not ask Dunphy about her past lawsuits and or settlements with millionaires over allegations comparable to those she made against Giuliani.

Does Dunphy seem credible? You be the jury. Check out her exclusive interview with Inside Edition last year:

The RICO lawsuit, which has not yet been reported by any mainstream media, also alleges Dunphy pocketed donations meant for children with cancer.

According to the lawsuit filed by Plaintiff Steve Kogut:

Plaintiff’s suspicions continue to grow when Plaintiff learned that Defendant (NOELLE DUNPHY) claimed to have founded a charity for children with cancer: Bright Lights Foundation for Children with Cancer. Bright Lights Foundation for Children with Cancer was never registered as a charitable organization or as a nonprofit organization with the State of New York or any other state. In other words, Bright Lights Foundation for Children with Cancer was a ruse created by Defendant for the sole purpose of lining her own pockets. “Upon information and belief, the Defendant received contributions by check, cash, credit card and PayPal, of all which it is believed Defendant pocketed. Not a single dime is believed to have been given to children suffering from cancer.“

Kogut further details:

Plaintiff grew even more suspicious of the Defendant, when the Defendant began to brag about extorting Five Million Dollars ($5,000,000.00) from Michael Gabelli, (hereinafter “Gabelli”) the son of Mario Gabelli, founder, chairman, and CEO of Gabelli Asset Management Company Investors by falsely alleging that Michael Gabelli had raped her. Upon information and belief, the settlement came in two parts: the first payment upon execution of the non-disclosure agreement, the second payment to be made in the summer of 2014. Defendant told Plaintiff: that on or about August 8, 2011, Defendant met Gabelli at a Business Financial Networking Night; that Defendant and Gabelli exchanged business cards and Gabelli discussed hiring Defendant; that Gabelli emailed Defendant about scheduling a further meeting to discuss hiring Defendant and that a further meeting did indeed take place. Upon information and belief, Defendant had already hatched her plan and scheme to defraud Gabelli. Defendant told Plaintiff that on or about August 15, 2011, Defendant along with another individual met Gabelli at the SoHo House Roof Pool Lounge. Defendant, her accomplice and Gabelli met for approximately 15 minutes. Defendant and Gabelli left the SoHo House and went to Defendant’s apartment located at 255 West 14th Street, Apartment 4H, New York, New York. Upon information and belief, Defendant and Gabelli engaged in consensual sex. In an effort to extort money for Gabelli, Defendant fabricated a claim that Gabelli followed her home from the SoHo House, raped Defendant, assaulted Defendant by slapping her and threatened to kill Defendant if she called the police. Defendant boasted of her targeting and extortion scheme and the success she had in blackmailing Gabelli into paying her Five Million Dollars ($5,000.000.00) by threatening Gabelli with a civil lawsuit. Defendant claimed to be Gabelli’s “worst nightmare in court” because Defendant was Ivy League educated– graduating from Columbia University with a degree in creative writing and was a one time beauty pageant contestant. In other words; the perfect witness.

Kogut also had Dunphy arrested after a police report says she broke into his apartment, pocketed his Rolex watch and threatened his daughter. Restaining order for a year.

According to the lawsuit:

“On July 18, 2014, Plaintiff awoke at approximately 7:15 am, left his bedroom to go make coffee, only to find the Defendant (Noelle Dunphy) in the company of a male, known to Plaintiff as Chris Lukas. Defendant was by his desk and file cabinets. Defendant was rummaging through Plaintiff’s personal document; dumping documents on his desk. Plaintiff demanded that Mr. Lukas leave his apartment. Plaintiff then called 911. In the meantime, Defendant threatened Plaintiff’s daughter. While Plaintiff was on the phone with the 911 dispatcher, Defendant fled the apartment. The police arrived and the Defendant was placed under arrest and charged with three counts of Assault in the Third Degree and one count of Harassment in the Second Degree. A domestic incident report memorializing the aforementioned events was filed by the New York City Police Department. Orders of protection were issued against the Defendant to refrain from any contact or communication of any kind with Plaintiff and his family.”

According to the lawsuit, Defendant, NOELLE DUNPHY has multiple aliases: a/k/a CHRISTINE ASHLEY DUNPHY, a/k/a ELLE ASHLEY, a/k/a ANNA MURPHY, a/k/a NOELLE ASHLEY, a/k/a NICOLE DOE, a/k/a NOELLE ASHLEY WHITCHER a/k/a CHRISTINE WHITCHER. It also states that “Defendant is unemployed. Defendant is a self-proclaimed financial writer, masseuse, escort, charity organizer, model, actress, screenwriter, novelist, internet innovator and consultant.”

We also found a buried transcript of a court hearing in Manhattan where a judge threw another Dunphy case out of the court and all but called her a liar. In this particular case, Dunphy was attempting to have a restraining order extended against Steve Kogut.

This one is a MUST READ straight out of Judge Judy’s courtroom.

The Judge’s final words regarding Noelle Dunphy in this case:

“I have heard the testimony of each party in this case. With respect to the petitioner (Noelle Dunphy), I have observed her demeanor and the manner in which she testified. I listened to her testimony. I didn’t really hear any real details in her testimony. They were primarily conclusory statements. She used the term “rape,” but I had no description of what that was… …when it came to cross-examination, she was extremely evasive and she didn’t answer the questions. As I said, it was disjointed testimony, it lacked specificity, and it was extremely incredulous at points. There was one point where she put her head down with her hands over her face and was moving her body as though she was crying, but, when she put her hands down there were absolutely no tears. She had dry eyes. She was totally fine in an instant and back to her prior demeanor. I found that to be very strange and also indicating that those were fake tears and nothing really going on there. Her demeanor and her manner in testifying was just not credible. I watched her very carefully and I studied her very carefully. Even when I asked her questions, she could not give a straight answer. I was stunned by the fact that she is a Columbia University graduate–I believe she said her major was Creative Writing–and she was not able to understand a simple question. There was no rocket science going on here. They were basic questions and she was all over the place. To me, that made her seem extremely incredible. She was just not believable. It just didn’t make sense. On the other hand, when the respondent (Steve Kogut) testified, he was very clear. He answered questions in a direct manner. He explained himself and the rationale with respect to actions that were taken. His testimony did have a ring of truth. I observed his demeanor when he testified. He appeared to be very forthcoming with respect to his responses and the manner in which he conducted himself during the course of his testimony. I have the opposite view with respect to the petitioner’s (Noelle Dunphy’s) testimony. Having found her not credible, not believable, and–I would agree with the summation–fantastical in the manner in which she testified, the petition is dismissed. I am not able to make a finding having found that the petitioner just lacks credibility. The temporary order of protection is also dismissed and vacated.”

