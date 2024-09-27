EXCLUSIVE: Venezuelan Opposition Leader Exposes How Communists Used Laws to Destroy the Country’s Democracy

In an exclusive interview with TGP, Eduardo Bittar, leader of the Venezuelan libertarian resistance group “Rumbo Libertad”, issued a stark warning about how Chavismo hijacked the law to establish a dictatorship in Venezuela.

Since founding Rumbo Libertad in 2016, Bittar has been a vocal opponent of Nicolás Maduro’s socialist regime, which he says follows the authoritarian model set by Hugo Chávez.

Bittar detailed how the Chavista regime, initially masked as a democracy, manipulated the country’s legal structure to crush opposition, erode democratic institutions, and consolidate power in the hands of a socialist elite. In his interview, he stated:

“Chavismo learned to use democracy’s own tools to destroy it. They distorted the Constitution 12 times to change the laws, and now Maduro rules without limits.”

The Rumbo Libertad movement emerged as a response to the growing oppression of the Chavista regime and its brutal crackdown on dissidents.

According to Bittar, Venezuela’s current state is the direct result of a systematic dismantling of individual freedoms and democratic institutions, leading to the establishment of an authoritarian dictatorship that governs through impunity and fear.

Watch the video (English subtitles):

<iframe src=”https://player.vimeo.com/video/1013345440?title=0&byline=0&portrait=0&badge=0&autopause=0&player_id=0&app_id=58479″ width=”1920″ height=”1080″ frameborder=”0″ allow=”autoplay; fullscreen; picture-in-picture; clipboard-write” title=”EDUARDO BITTAR’S INTERVIEW FOR TGP”></iframe>

Bittar also pointed to the country’s economic collapse as undeniable proof of the failure of Bolivarian socialism. He stated:

“Socialism destroyed the economy, created mass poverty, and left millions of people without access to basic necessities: food, medicine, and safety.”

Persecution of the Opposition

According to Eduardo Bittar, any attempt at political opposition has been crushed with violence. He claims the government’s strategy is to maintain absolute control over institutions while fostering a campaign of fear. He explained:

“Anyone who dares speak out against the regime is persecuted. They use arbitrary arrests, torture, and intimidation. This has become common practice to silence internal opposition and ensure the regime’s survival.”

Bittar also warned of false opposition figures, who act as a “supporting arm” of Maduro’s communist regime, such as Edmundo González. González ran against Maduro, won, but chose to flee to Spain rather than fight for the legal recognition of his victory.

This alliance of fake opposition serves to legitimize the dictatorship while weakening any real challenge to Maduro’s rule.