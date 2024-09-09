Former Trump senior advisor Stephen Miller destroyed billionaire Mark Cuban over his support of Kamala Harris and her shaky positions on key issues like immigration and tariffs.

Last week, anti-Trump billionaire Mark Cuban appeared on CNBC to discuss Kamala Harris’s controversial proposal to tax unrealized gains, a policy that many economists fear would devastate the stock market.

Cuban, who initially criticized Harris’s plan, found himself in a difficult spot when pressed by the hosts, struggling to defend the vice president’s economic ideas.

Cuban’s flustered defense quickly unraveled, culminating in an embarrassing moment where he stammered “no” a staggering 16 times after host Rebecca Quick pointed out that Harris is simply telling people what they want to hear without offering concrete solutions.

Read more:

The exchange quickly caught the attention of former Trump Senior Advisor Stephen Miller, who wasted no time eviscerating Cuban on social media.

Miller wrote on X:

"Since [Mark Cuban] is the only member of the Harris campaign who will answer any questions, let’s ask Mark about 3 planks of the Kamala’s platform: Why does she want to give citizenship to all illegals? Why does she oppose tariffs on China? Why does she admire Dick Cheney?"

Cuban, trying to recover from his embarrassing CNBC appearance, responded, though his answers did little to inspire confidence in the Harris campaign.

Attempting to deflect the immigration question, Cuban said he’d leave it to an AI chatbot, Grok, to provide an answer, while defending Harris’s cautious stance on tariffs.

As for Cheney, Cuban astonishingly admitted his admiration for the Iraq War architect, claiming that Cheney puts “country over party."

He wrote:

Thanks for the wonderful questions Stephen. I’ll give you my perspective. 1. Immigration. I’ll let Grok answer the question below, since I’m mostly focused on business policy. 2. She isn’t opposed to all tariffs on China. There are reasons to implement Strategic Tariffs. But she has a degree in economics. She knows that across the board tariffs are inflationary. And not only that, she knows that countries can economically retaliate in ways beyond just tariffs. Which makes the implementation of across the board tariffs pretty damn stupid She also knows that tariffs should be a tool used for economic reasons . Not as a personal vendetta. 3. As far as Dick Chaney. Who doesn’t admire someone who puts country over party. I personally like that the number of mainstream republicans supporting Kamala Harris continues to grow Trending: ‘Gave Me Chills’: WATCH Jim Morrison and The Doors Scorch Kamala Harris in New Parody Song And here is the response to your immigration question from Grok. I think it’s accurate. Good job Elon Musk I’m actually using Grok more often than any other LLM these days

Thanks for the wonderful questions Stephen. I’ll give you my perspective. 1. Immigration. I’ll let Grok answer the question below, since I’m mostly focused on business policy. 2. She isn’t opposed to all tariffs on China. There are reasons to implement Strategic Tariffs.… https://t.co/mdj5xo2moB — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) September 8, 2024

Miller, not missing a beat, fired back, summarizing Cuban’s defense:

“To sum up Mark’s answers:

Harris supports amnesty for illegals (see the Grok answer supplied by Mark) Harris opposes any significant tariffs on Communist China Harris celebrates the endorsement of Iraq War architect Dick Cheney and considers the neocon warmongers’ views to be ‘mainstream.’”

Cuban attempted to regain control, asking Miller for more specifics on Trump’s immigration and tariff policies.

But Miller, undeterred, delivered a scathing reply, listing Trump’s comprehensive immigration strategy, including his plans to finish the border wall, enhance penalties for human trafficking, and execute the largest domestic deportation operation in U.S. history.

Miller also pointed Cuban to Trump’s detailed speech at the New York Economic Club outlining his trade policies.

Miller wrote:

The campaign has enthusiastically provided extensive detail on his immigration plans, including — to name but a few — deploying Title42/Safe 3rds/Remain in Mexico/Asylum Bars to achieve a one hundred percent perfect deportation rate at the border, finishing the wall, significantly enhancing criminal penalties for human smuggling and trafficking, launching a DOD embargo of drug vessels from South America, terminating all of Kamala’s expedited entry and parole programs for illegals at the ports and by plane, terminate all Harris-imposed limits on ICE enforcement operations, restoring and expanding the terror travel ban, suspending refugee resettlement, and using 287(g) state and local partnerships in conjunction with federal law enforcement and DOD logistical support to carry out the largest domestic deportation operation in U.S. history. As for tariff and trade policy, President Trump has provided extensive detail in months and months of interviews and just outlined his full plan in a detailed policy speech at the New York Economic club. I encourage you to watch it.