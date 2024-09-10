Epic Memes Emerge Online Following Reports of Cat and Bird-Eating Haitian Immigrants in Ohio, Causing Liberals to Lose Their Minds (PHOTOS)

A local resident posted a photo on Reddit of a man with a goose in Columbus, Ohio (Source: Reddit)

As The Gateway Pundit reported, livid citizens confronted local officials during a recent City Commission meeting in Springfield, Ohio. They accused them of ignoring revolting crimes being committed by Haitian migrants against innocent animals in their town.

One resident recalled witnessing Haitians “grabbing up ducks by their necks, decapitating them, and walking off with them to eat.” Others revealed how the massive influx of immigrants, thanks to border czar Kamala Harris, has drained Springfield’s resources and turned a once-safe city into a crime-ridden hell.

One Springfield resident even claimed she spotted a cat hanging from a branch and being carved up for food by Haitian immigrants.

While Americans across the country expressed righteous anger, many also responded with informative and humorous online memes. As the old saying goes, a picture tells a thousand words.

The memes produced were unsurprisingly creative and arguably hilarious. They also made an important point: not even our most beloved animals are safe from Harris’s open border.

Many of them portrayed President Trump as a protector of the animals while telling Americans to vote for him in November.

Here are some of the best ones.

These epic yet accurate memes unsurprisingly triggered liberals because these conservatives ended up flying too close to the truth.

Liberals may be crying about harmless memes, but everyday Americans are in tears over illegals killing members of their family. Is there any wonder why America is currently in ruins?

