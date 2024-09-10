Epic Memes Emerge Online Following Reports of Cat and Bird-Eating Haitian Immigrants in Ohio, Causing Liberals to Lose Their Minds (PHOTOS)

As The Gateway Pundit reported, livid citizens confronted local officials during a recent City Commission meeting in Springfield, Ohio. They accused them of ignoring revolting crimes being committed by Haitian migrants against innocent animals in their town.

One resident recalled witnessing Haitians “grabbing up ducks by their necks, decapitating them, and walking off with them to eat.” Others revealed how the massive influx of immigrants, thanks to border czar Kamala Harris, has drained Springfield’s resources and turned a once-safe city into a crime-ridden hell.

One Springfield resident even claimed she spotted a cat hanging from a branch and being carved up for food by Haitian immigrants.

While Americans across the country expressed righteous anger, many also responded with informative and humorous online memes. As the old saying goes, a picture tells a thousand words.

The memes produced were unsurprisingly creative and arguably hilarious. They also made an important point: not even our most beloved animals are safe from Harris’s open border.

Many of them portrayed President Trump as a protector of the animals while telling Americans to vote for him in November.

Here are some of the best ones.

Save the cats! Vote for Trump pic.twitter.com/gIarWEyoIt — aka (@akafacehots) September 9, 2024

Protect our ducks and kittens in Ohio! pic.twitter.com/YnTZStPnsg — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) September 9, 2024

“I am your voice, I am your warrior, I am your justice, I am your retribution.” pic.twitter.com/LKItV5Hi5n — Nightmare Vision (@GodCloseMyEyes) September 9, 2024

The ducks and cats know who will protect them and not let them become the food of Kamala’s Haitian friends. #Mondaymotivaion #Trump #mepolitics pic.twitter.com/WwuhzYP3Lx — Matthew Thomas McDonald (@MatthewMcD207) September 9, 2024

Don’t miss out on Chuckie’s Haitian Barbecue! pic.twitter.com/hxbEvAGgv2 — Captain Sou (@SouSanDiego) September 9, 2024

Springfield, Ohio #Haitians eat Everything

Pandemonium has Happened‼️

Cats, Dogs, Ducks, Geese just want to live together peacefully.

Not Like Us ☮️ pic.twitter.com/sUVXqIAntJ — ☘️ St. Michael (@StMichael_777) September 9, 2024

New flag just dropped pic.twitter.com/BvqwFGkAKv — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 9, 2024

These epic yet accurate memes unsurprisingly triggered liberals because these conservatives ended up flying too close to the truth.

This is just outright racism what the fuck https://t.co/iyvIOYKoSN — TimRyanFan (@TimRyanFan) September 9, 2024

My cats hate Trump… and racist liars. — Alyssa (@alyssaAtHome) September 9, 2024

What a sinister way of framing the obvious point that flooding small towns with 10’s of thousands of people with third world CULTURE, will change the CULTURE of the town. Absolutely nothing to do with anyone’s race, obviously. Absurd and actually offensive take here. https://t.co/XUI7vbGmB2 — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) September 9, 2024

I just realized this is a racist meme about the Haitian immigrants in Ohio https://t.co/g8ISfISJpF — (not) gianni ⚢ (@sillyisabella) September 9, 2024

Twitter has been awash in racist memes today and the GOP MAGA accounts are so so pleased with it https://t.co/KCeWKnuopX — TheAverageBlackMan™ (@TheAvgBlackMan) September 9, 2024

Liberals may be crying about harmless memes, but everyday Americans are in tears over illegals killing members of their family. Is there any wonder why America is currently in ruins?