YES! MAKE IT HAPPEN!… Kash Patel Challenges Any One of the 741 Warmongers for Kamala Who Signed Anti-Trump Endorsement Letter to a Public Debate on National Security

President Donald Trump was the first US President since Jimmy Carter in the 1970s to not enter US troops into new conflicts.

President Donald Trump is also the first modern-day US President to bring meaningful peace to the Middle East. One of the great foreign policy accomplishments of the Trump administration was mediating the Abraham Peace Accords.

During his first term, President Donald Trump made history when he organized and signed the historic peace agreements between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain in September 2020.

It was a spectacular moment in history! And it was largely ignored by the legacy media.

Trump made the unthinkable, possible. President Trump brought peace to the Middle East between Israel and several Middle Eastern Muslim states.

Trump also isolated Iran and kept peace in Ukraine.

So it really was no surprise that a gaggle of “security experts” and warmongers recently signed a letter endorsing Kamala Harris for president.

Kamala and Joe Biden have the worst foreign policy record in modern US history.

The Biden-Harris regime surrendered Afghanistan to the Taliban barbarians. They abandoned Americans in the country, they lost 13 US lives during their insane withdrawal process. They paid off the Iranians with billions of US dollars. They emboldened the terrorists in Gaza and Lebanon. And they watched Russia march into Ukraine.

The warmongers and Deep State operatives in Washington DC love this. They’re itching for World War III and they know Trump will bring peace to the world once again.

They can’t have that.

On Sunday disgraced FOX News reporter Jennifer Griffin tweeted out that 741 security “experts”, warmongers, and retired military brass endorsed Kamala Harris for President.

What a crock!

The list included several of the same old warmongers who worked under Obama and spied on Trump before the 2016 election and persecuted him after he entered the White House.

On Sunday, author and security expert Kash Patel, the former Department of Defense Chief of Staff and Deputy Director of National Intelligence under President Trump, challenged ANY ONE of the 731 Trump-hating warmongers to a public debate on national defense.

They could make it a charity and give the proceeds to injured veterans. That would be fitting.

Kash Patel challenged these crazed warmongers on TRUTH Social.