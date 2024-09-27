Enthusiastic Young Voters Turn Out for Trump Rally in Indiana, Pennsylvania; TGP Photo Report

President Trump held a campaign rally in Indiana, Pennsylvania on Monday at a college arena located an hour east of Pittsburgh that was well attended by enthusiastic students and other young people.

Supporters at a Trump rally in Indiana, Pennsylvania, September 23, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor
President Trump gestures while speaking at a rally in Indiana, Pennsylvania, September 23, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

The rally was held at the 6,000 seat Ed Fry Arena at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex on the campus of Indiana University of Pennsylvania. The arena was filled to capacity with about a thousand supporters in the overflow area outside.

Trump had already made two stops in western Pennsylvania on Monday, holding a listening session with farmers and then visiting a grocery store where he helped a family pay for their groceries. Reporter Salena Zito, who spent the day with Trump, reported Trump was greeted by supporters all along the route as his motorcade drove over 100 miles along country roads and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The Trump campaign is working hard to earn votes in the commonwealth. A Trump Force 47 volunteer recruiting booth was stationed at the entrance to the arena:

Trump Force 47 volunteer recruiting station outside Trump rally in Indiana, Pennsylvania, September 23, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

Video of the packed arena posted by OANN’s Daniel Baldwin:

Video of the overflow crowd outside posted by TribLive reporter Haley Daugherty:

Photos of pre-show speakers Sean Parnell, Lee Zeldin and Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-PA):

Sean Parnell speaks at a Trump rally in Indiana, Pennsylvania, September 23, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Former Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) speaks at a Trump rally in Indiana, Pennsylvania, September 23, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-PA) speaks at a Trump rally in Indiana, Pennsylvania, September 23, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

Photos of Trump supporters before Trump took the stage:

Supporter at Trump rally in Indiana, Pennsylvania, September 23, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Supporters who call themselves “The MAGA Boyz” speak with Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) at a Trump rally in Indiana, Pennsylvania, September 23, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

Supporter wearing a “Republicans Are Hotter” sticker at a Trump rally in Indiana, Pennsylvania, September 23, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Hard hat supporters at a Trump rally in Indiana, Pennsylvania, September 23, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Students attending Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) having fun at a Trump rally held on campus, September 23, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

Dance party while waiting for Trump:

President Trump took the stage about an hour after the scheduled start time of 7 p.m. The crowd went wild with cheers of USA! USA! (Note: A bank of red stage lights overhead gave Trump a colorful hue.)

President Trump greeted by supporters as he arrives on stage for a rally in Indiana, Pennsylvania, September 23, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump smiles as he is cheered by supporters at start of a rally in Indiana, Pennsylvania, September 23, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump greeted by supporters at a rally in Indiana, Pennsylvania, September 23, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump sets his microphone at start of rally in Indiana, Pennsylvania, September 23, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump acknowledges cheering supporters at the start of a rally in Indiana, Pennsylvania, September 23, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
A youth wearing a Trump wig smiles as President Trump compliments him during a rally in Indiana, Pennsylvania, September 23, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
IUP students take a group selfie with President Trump onstage in the background at a rally held on campus in Indiana, Pennsylvania, September 23, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Trump supporting IUP students at a Trump rally held on campus in Indiana, Pennsylvania, September 23, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
A young working couple wearing hard hats at a Trump rally in Indiana, Pennsylvania, September 23, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump’s right ear appears completely healed from an assassin’s bullet, Trump spoke at a rally in Indiana, Pennsylvania, September 23, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

Secret Service agents stationed at the stairs on both sides of the stage stand with their hands on the railings, ready to launch themselves on stage to protect President Trump in case of danger.

Secret Service agents guard President Trump during a rally in Indiana, Pennsylvania, September 23, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump invited Republican U.S. Senate candidate for Pennsylvania Dave McCormick to speak at a rally in Indiana, Pennsylvania, September 23, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

President Trump: “Kamala Harris!”

President Trump tells Kamala Harris, “You’re fired!” at a rally in Indiana, Pennsylvania, September 23, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

“You’re fired!”

President Trump tells Kamala Harris, “You’re fired!” at a rally in Indiana, Pennsylvania, September 23, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

Trump was loudly cheered when the rally ended:

President Trump acknowledges supporters after speaking at a rally in Indiana, Pennsylvania, September 23, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump raises a fist to cheering supporters after a rally in Indiana, Pennsylvania, September 23, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

Trump returns to Pennsylvania on Sunday with a rally in Erie.

The following weekend on October 5, Trump will hold a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania at the site of the July 13 assassination attempt that wounded him in his right ear, killed supporter Corey Comperatore and grievously wounded two supporters, David Dutch and James Copenhaver.

Trump is holding two events in Michigan on this Friday and one in Wisconsin on Saturday.

