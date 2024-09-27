Enthusiastic Young Voters Turn Out for Trump Rally in Indiana, Pennsylvania; TGP Photo Report

President Trump held a campaign rally in Indiana, Pennsylvania on Monday at a college arena located an hour east of Pittsburgh that was well attended by enthusiastic students and other young people.

The rally was held at the 6,000 seat Ed Fry Arena at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex on the campus of Indiana University of Pennsylvania. The arena was filled to capacity with about a thousand supporters in the overflow area outside.

Trump had already made two stops in western Pennsylvania on Monday, holding a listening session with farmers and then visiting a grocery store where he helped a family pay for their groceries. Reporter Salena Zito, who spent the day with Trump, reported Trump was greeted by supporters all along the route as his motorcade drove over 100 miles along country roads and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Before his rally in Indiana, PA, Trump will be visiting the Sprankles store in Kittanning, PA! Word started going around a few hours ago. This is the crowd around an hour ago! pic.twitter.com/if7RWsixRq — Raymond (@Raymond1297025) September 23, 2024

The Trump campaign is working hard to earn votes in the commonwealth. A Trump Force 47 volunteer recruiting booth was stationed at the entrance to the arena:

Video of the packed arena posted by OANN’s Daniel Baldwin:

Packed house in Pennsylvania. The Trump Special. pic.twitter.com/LK0w19ir0Y — Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) September 23, 2024

Video of the overflow crowd outside posted by TribLive reporter Haley Daugherty:

Spirits have remained high as supporters dance the “YMCA” in the parking lot of Trump’s rally. The former president is about 40 minutes late for his speech in Indiana, PA. @TribLIVE pic.twitter.com/SWsdvDzaHI — haley daugherty (@halzdoc) September 23, 2024

Photos of pre-show speakers Sean Parnell, Lee Zeldin and Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-PA):

Photos of Trump supporters before Trump took the stage:

Background on The MAGA Boyz.

Dance party while waiting for Trump:

Hard hat workers dancing to Macho Man at Trump rally in Indiana, PA, September 23, 2024. pic.twitter.com/DSTK8VtnQU — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) September 26, 2024

Dance party at Trump rally in Indiana, PA, September 23, 2024. pic.twitter.com/TejOOrmQzq — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) September 26, 2024

President Trump took the stage about an hour after the scheduled start time of 7 p.m. The crowd went wild with cheers of USA! USA! (Note: A bank of red stage lights overhead gave Trump a colorful hue.)

President Trump is greeted with loud cheers by packed house of supporters at start of a rally in Indiana, PA, September 23,2024 pic.twitter.com/ZnSWVWtuoc — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) September 26, 2024

Secret Service agents stationed at the stairs on both sides of the stage stand with their hands on the railings, ready to launch themselves on stage to protect President Trump in case of danger.

President Trump: “Kamala Harris!”

“You’re fired!”

Trump was loudly cheered when the rally ended:

Ending of President Trump rally in Indiana, PA, September 23, 2024. Raucus send-off by fired up crowd of hard hat workers and IUP students. @gatewaypundit pic.twitter.com/lA2c0dRLB5 — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) September 26, 2024

Trump returns to Pennsylvania on Sunday with a rally in Erie.

The following weekend on October 5, Trump will hold a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania at the site of the July 13 assassination attempt that wounded him in his right ear, killed supporter Corey Comperatore and grievously wounded two supporters, David Dutch and James Copenhaver.

Trump is holding two events in Michigan on this Friday and one in Wisconsin on Saturday.