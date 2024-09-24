END OF AN ERA: The Last Full-Size Kmart in the United States to Close

The last full-size Kmart store, located in New York state, is closing its doors for good in October.

Anyone over the age of 50 not only remembers shopping at Kmart, but maybe even dining in one of the stores as many of them used to have cafeteria-style diners that had very reasonable prices.

It’s sad to see the iconic store going the way of the dinosaurs. Let the record show that this happened on Joe Biden’s watch.

The FOX Business Network reports:

Last full-size Kmart in US to close The last full-size Kmart store in the continental United States is set to close in October, leaving only one downsized location remaining, reports say. The department store chain, which once operated around 2,300 locations in the early 1990s, will shutter the full-size store in Bridgehampton, New York, on Oct. 20, Newsday is reporting, citing an employee there. That means a smaller Kmart store in Miami will become the last one remaining in the U.S. Kmart, which is now owned by Transformco, also has three stores in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Transformco did not immediately respond Monday to a request for comment from FOX Business, but a spokesperson for Kimco Realty Corp. – which owns the shopping centers where both Kmarts are located in New York and Florida – told Newsday that the Bridgehampton store will indeed be closing. The Kmart location in Bridgehampton has been open for 25 years, according to Newsday.

Here’s a bit of Kmart nostalgia for everyone. Look at the menu!

Man, there ain’t nothing like taking the wife and kids down to Kmart for some liver and onions … pic.twitter.com/fdLgjHlBUW — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) September 3, 2022

Here’s a good photo.

I do

Do you? pic.twitter.com/BafUegOgQM — The Phoenix Press (@ThePhoenixPress) November 11, 2023

The country has changed so much over the years. So long, Kmart. We will miss you.

(Image:Source)