Embattled New York Mayor Eric Adams Mercilessly Heckled During Labor Day Parade-‘Come get him!’

Embattled New York Mayor Eric Adams attended a Labor Day parade on Saturday, and judging by the reception, he likely wishes he had stayed in the safety of Gracie Mansion.

One bystander mercilessly heckled Adams over the slew of federal probes into his administration.

The New York Post reports one women yelled, “FBI, Mayor Adams is right here!” as the Mayor and his entourage walked the parade route.

The woman continued, “He’s right here, and he probably has his cell phone with him! Come get him!”

Top city officials surrounding Adams have been the target of FBI raids as part of a city corruption investigation.

The FBI executed raids on the homes of New York Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner Edward Caban and Police Chief Jeffrey Maddrey as well as two of the Mayor’s top aides.

Sources familiar with the investigation confirmed that federal agents targeted the Hamilton Heights home of First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright and her romantic partner, Schools Chancellor David Banks, as well as the Hollis, Queens residence of Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Phil Banks.

The latest actions follow raids in 2023 when FBI agents conducted coordinated raids on the residences of a New York City Hall staffer, a former Turkish Airlines executive, and Brianna Suggs, Adams’s chief fundraiser.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that the FBI launched an investigation against Mayor Eric Adams into potential illegal foreign donations from Turkey to New York City Mayor Eric Adams’s 2021 election campaign.

Adams is also facing allegations of sexual assault stemming from an incident in 1993.

The alleged victim claims Adams was seeking a sexual favor from her while he was a police officer in exchange for helping her in her career.