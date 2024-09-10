Elon Musk Drops Truth Bomb with Epic Tweet About ‘Haiti Cannibal Gang’ After Billionaire Vinod Khosla Tries to Deny Shocking Report on Haitians Eating Cat in Ohio

Elon Musk has once again made waves with hard-hitting tweets in response to a recent controversy brewing in Springfield, Ohio.

The issue? Allegations that Haitian immigrants, overwhelmed by the border crisis, have been engaging in disturbing acts of animal cruelty, including the consumption of pets and wildlife in the area.

Billionaire Vinod Khosla, founder of Khosla Ventures, attempted to dismiss these troubling reports that recently surfaced, but Musk fired back with explosive comments.

As reported by The Gateway Pundit, outraged citizens in Springfield, Ohio, confronted their city officials during a recent City Commission meeting, accusing them of turning a blind eye to disturbing crimes allegedly being committed by Haitian migrants in their town.

Testimonies from local residents were shocking, with one individual claiming to have witnessed Haitians “grabbing up ducks by their necks, decapitating them, and walking off with them to eat.”

Another resident described an incident where a cat was seen hanging from a tree branch, being carved up for food.

J.D. Vance blasted the Biden-Harris regime for their total failure on the border crisis.

“Months ago, I raised the issue of Haitian illegal immigrants draining social services and generally causing chaos all over Springfield, Ohio. Reports now show that people have had their pets abducted and eaten by people who shouldn’t be in this country. Where is our border czar?” Vance wrote.

Months ago, I raised the issue of Haitian illegal immigrants draining social services and generally causing chaos all over Springfield, Ohio. Reports now show that people have had their pets abducted and eaten by people who shouldn’t be in this country. Where is our border czar? pic.twitter.com/rf0EDIeI5i — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 9, 2024

However, in an attempt to cool tensions, city officials issued a statement denying the claims.

“In response to recent rumors alleging criminal activity by the immigrant population in our city, we wish to clarify that there have been no credible reports or specific claims of pets being harmed, injured or abused by individuals within the immigrant community,” said Karen Graves, a spokesperson with the City of Springfield per KSDK.

“Additionally, there have been no verified instances of immigrants engaging in illegal activities such as squatting or littering in front of residents’ homes. Furthermore, no reports have been made regarding members of the immigrant community deliberately disrupting traffic,” Graves added.

Billionaire Vinod Khosla, founder of Khosla Ventures, quickly chimed in on social media, lambasting conservative Senator JD Vance for amplifying these allegations.

“Weird. JD Vance repeats baseless claims that Haitian immigrants are eating pets as Ohio officials say there is no evidence,” Khosla tweeted.

Weird. JD Vance repeats baseless claim Haitian immigrants are eating pets as Ohio officials say there is no evidence https://t.co/yjVNEKGhEj — Vinod Khosla (@vkhosla) September 10, 2024

But Elon Musk was not having it and fired back with a bombshell tweet.

“Could be worse, I suppose…” Musk wrote, attaching an article about violent cannibal gangs in Haiti who have allegedly been “eating people they’ve killed” in the streets.

Could be worse, I suppose … https://t.co/e5sSuwXEjO — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 10, 2024

Musk didn’t stop there.He followed up with a video showing bodycam footage of an Ohio woman named Allexis Telia Ferrell being arrested for allegedly killing and eating a cat in Ohio.