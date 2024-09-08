Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson SLAMS Democrats’ Violent Rhetoric Against Trump, Reveals Trump’s Long-Standing Support: “He’s Always Been Good to Me!

Hollywood elite and former WWE champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson spoke out against the rising violence and hateful rhetoric coming from Democrats aimed at President Donald Trump.

During his live appearance at The Vault Conference 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida, hosted by entrepreneur Patrick Bet-David, Johnson opened up about his past interactions with Trump, painting a very different picture of the man than what is commonly portrayed by mainstream media.

In a leaked clip from the event, Johnson recounted fond memories of Trump attending his wrestling events, sharing, “He used to come watch me wrestle all the time. That’s where we’re going now. It was great.” Johnson continued, “He said, ‘Let me see the eyebrows.’ Got it. There it is.”

But what captured the attention of the audience was Johnson’s bold condemnation of any attempts to physically harm Trump.

“Whether you love Donald or you don’t love Donald, it doesn’t matter. Trying to assassinate him? There’s no room for that,” Johnson said. “Despite who we were in that moment, I still believe, at my core, that’s not who we are as a country.”

Johnson’s comments came as a surprise to anyone, as he had previously endorsed Biden, expressing outrage over Trump’s handling of the George Floyd protests in 2020. Back then, Johnson had aligned himself with the Black Lives Matter movement, which led to nationwide protests and destructive riots.

In a 2020 Instagram post, Johnson famously asked, “Where is our compassionate leader?” criticizing Trump for not stepping up during the country’s “most painful time.”

Earlier this year, The Rock took a step back from his previous political stance.

In his interview with Fox News, Johnson shared his current views on the state of the nation, “Am I happy with the state of America right now? Well, that answer is no. Do I believe we’re going to get better? I believe in that. I’m an optimistic guy, and I believe we can get better.”

Reflecting on his previous endorsement, Johnson said, “The endorsement that I made years ago with Biden was what I thought was the best decision for me at that time.” However, he continued, “Am I going to do that again this year? That answer’s no.”

“I realize now going into this election, I will not do that, my goal is to bring this country together,” he added.

“I will keep my politics to myself. It is between me and the ballot box. Like a lot of us out there, not trusting of all politicians, I do trust the American people and whoever they vote for. That is my president and who I will support 100%.”

“In today’s easy cancel culture world — and cancel culture, woke culture, this culture, that culture, division, etc. — that really bugs me. And in the spirit of that, you either succumb and be what you think other people want you to be or you go, ‘No, that’s not who I am, I’m going to be myself and be real,’” he said.