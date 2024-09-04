Dozen Migrants, Including Children and Pregnant Woman, Killed Trying to Enter Britain as Ruling Socialists Refuse to Shut Borders

At least 12 migrants, including several children and a pregnant woman, have died while attempting to illegally reach the United Kingdom by boat. Several others are missing.

While millions of migrants storm the U.S. southern border, many also try their luck attempting to reach the United Kingdom.

Many migrants employ human traffickers in order to travel across the English Channel in precarious conditions with a high risk to life.

Sadly, this journey has also ended in tragedy.

A pregnant woman and several children are among 12 people who have died after a boat carrying dozens of migrants capsized in the English Channel. The mostly female dead included several children, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said, adding that two more people were missing. The French coast guard said more than 50 people had been rescued off the Gris-Nez cape, near the town of Boulogne-sur-Mer. Two were said to be in critical condition. Mr Darmanin said that the boat was overloaded, and fewer than eight people had life jackets on. The disaster is the deadliest loss of life in the Channel this year. The mayor of Boulogne-sur-Mer, Frédéric Cuvillier, told the BBC that a pregnant woman had died. One source said a Syrian smuggler may have been involved. The city’s prosecutor, Guirec Le Bras, said that those killed were “primarily of Eritrean origin,” but that officials “do not have consolidated details that would allow us to specify the exact nationalities”. Before Tuesday’s incident, 30 people had already died crossing the Channel in 2024 – the highest figure for any year since 2021, when 45 deaths were recorded, according to the UN’s International Organisation for Migration.