THE DIRTY LIES OF 60 MINUTES: Far Left News Mag Claims Rosanne Boyland Died from Drug Overdose on January 6 – Refuses to Show Video of Police Pummeling Rosanne’s Body as She Laid on the Cement Dying

On September 16, 2024, the vile far-left hacks on 60 Minutes ran a political ad for the Kamala Harris’s campaign on the January 6 protests. The segment was the disgusting hit piece on President Trump just weeks before the 2024 election.

There was no opportunity for the Trump Team to respond to the myriad of lies and mistruths presented in the segment.

The news magazine continued to spew their tired lies about what actually took place that day at the US Capitol.

For one, 60 Minutes will never admit in 1,000 years that General Mark Milley ignored his superior, President Trump’s request for the National Guard to be deployed to the US Capitol days before the rallies and protests.

60 Minutes will never report the truth that Nancy Pelosi refused President Trump’s request to deploy the National Guard to the US Capitol days before the rallies and protests.

60 Minutes will NEVER REPORT that if the National Guard was deployed to the US Capitol that day there never would have been a riot.

The insurrection was of Pelosi’s making. 60 Minutes will never report the truth.

60 Minutes then repeated the disgusting lies about the four Trump supporters who were killed that day after police started firing on the crowd and beating protesters.

Here is how 60 Minutes described the deaths:

"One of his supporters was killed by an officer defending the House chamber. Three other Trump supporters died that day—one drug overdose—two from cardiovascular disease. And a police officer died of a stroke the next day. In the debate, Mr. Trump acknowledged one death, but he said this in August."

Here's the screengrab.



Four Americans died that day and 60 Minutes glossed it over like your average Sunday walk in the park.

In reality, two men, Kevin Greeson and Benjamin Phillips died in the crowd around the time Capitol Police started firing exploding sound grenades without warning.

The third protester killed that day—Ashli Babbitt—was famously shot dead by Lt. Mike Byrd in cold blood inside the US Capitol.

And protester Rosanne Boyland was killed by police.

Rosanne was pushed down, trampled, smothered, and then beaten by a Capitol Police officer with a stick as she died.

60 Minutes said Rosanne died from a "drug overdose." This is a filthy lie, considering she was a recovering addict. 60 Minutes is evil.

Here is another recent video of Rosanne's final moments.

Several of the men who attempted to rescue Rosanne that day are now serving time in prison.

Never trust 60 Minutes to tell you the truth.