DEVELOPING: Grassley and Johnson Uncover More Biden-Harris Lawfare Election Interference Against Trump

Senators Chuck Grassley (IA) and Ron Johnson (WI) uncovered more Biden-Harris lawfare election interference.

Last month, with just 90 days to go until Election Day, The Washington Post revealed new details about a previously unknown federal probe into whether Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi attempted to funnel $10 million into Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

This investigation, which remained undisclosed for over three years, aimed to determine if a $10 million donation made by Trump to his campaign shortly before the election was actually financed by the Egyptian government.

This is the same agency that ignored the Biden crime family.

The investigation began in 2017 based on classified U.S. intelligence suggesting Sisi’s intention to financially support Trump’s campaign. In early 2019, federal investigators learned about a significant cash withdrawal from the National Bank of Egypt on January 15, 2017, just five days before Trump became president.

The withdrawal involved an organization called the Research and Studies Center requesting $9,998,000 in cash. Bank employees assembled the money in $100 bills, placed it in two large bags, and four men later collected it.

The investigation began during Trump’s presidency and involved Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Mueller’s team investigated Trump, including a secretive court battle to obtain records from the Egyptian bank, and concluded there wasn’t enough evidence to pursue charges.

In a letter to US Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray, Senators Grassley and Johnson accused the Biden Regime of illegally leaking classified information to the Washington Post in order to interfere in the 2024 election.

The reporting refers to “classified US intelligence,” indicating the Justice Department and FBI officials may have divulged classified information to the media. This appears to be yet another example of the Justice Department and FBI leaking material and information to the media while stiff-arming congressional requests for the same type of information. More than that, it also appear the Biden-Harris Justice Department and FBI intentionally leaked this information, to include potentially classified information, to the media roughly 90 days before the 2024 presidential election,” the Senators wrote.

“In light of the recent reporting, to potentially include leaks of classified information to the media, have you opened a media leak investigation into “Team R” and “Team 10″ as reported in The Washington Post? If not, why not?” the Senators wrote.

The Senators gave Merrick Garland until September 30 to respond.