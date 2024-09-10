UPDATE: Shelter-in-Place Lifted for Charlton-Pollard Neighborhood Near ExxonMobil Beaumont Refinery

The shelter-in-place order issued for the Charlton-Pollard neighborhood near the ExxonMobil refinery in Beaumont has been officially lifted.

According to a statement from the City of Beaumont:

“On behalf of ExxonMobil Beaumont, the shelter-in-place for the Charlton-Pollard Neighborhood has been lifted. All systems are clear. There is no leak at the facility and no cause for further concern.”

Residents can now safely resume normal activities as authorities confirm that there is no danger to the public.

Earlier, residents near the ExxonMobil Refinery in the Charlton Pollard neighborhood of Beaumont were ordered to shelter in place due to a potential release.

The City of Beaumont issued an emergency alert advising residents to take immediate precautions for their safety.

According to an official statement from the city of Beaumont:

“ExxonMobil Beaumont is issuing an immediate shelter in place for the Charlton Pollard Neighborhood. Go inside the nearest building. Close and lock all windows and doors. Turn off all ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, and close any fireplace dampers. Seal all gaps under doorways and windows with wet towels or duct tape. Remain indoors until an official ‘All Clear’ notice is given.”

ExxonMobil Beaumont released the following statement:

Local officials have issued a shelter-in-place for portions of the Beaumont community bordering the Beaumont refinery as a precaution due to a potential release. We are working safely to prevent a release and collaborating with all responding agencies. Our main focus is the safety of our workforce and community.

Local officials in consultation with law enforcement and emergency agencies, as needed, have primary responsibility for ordering shelter in place for communities that might be affected by this incident. ExxonMobil regrets any disruption this incident has caused the surrounding community. Please follow instructions from the City of Beaumont and Jefferson County.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with additional information.