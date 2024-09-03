While Olaf Scholz, the most unpopular German Chancellor of the last decades, has sent tens of billions of Euros to finance the Ukrainian military government – which if rife with self-identifying Azov Nazis – he nevertheless feels like it’s fair game to smear the Euroskeptic and anti-Globalist right-wingers of the AfD as ‘Nazis’ any chance he gets.

He is, of course, not alone in this deceptive play of words.

Now that the AfD has scored historic electoral results in Sunday’s Eastern Germany’s polls, he has to play the ‘extremist card’ once again against the victors.

He is now demanding that ‘mainstream’ (a.k.a. Globalist) parties avoid working with the ‘right-wing extremists’ from Alternative for Germany’s.

AfD, as one would expect, is insisting to be included in state coalition talks after securing 32.8 per cent of Sunday’s vote in Thuringia.

Daily Mail reported:

“[AfD] also came a close second in neighboring Saxony, taking home 30 per cent of the vote after the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

Alice Weidel, the AfD’s national co-leader, has called on opponents not to freeze the party out, insisting ‘firewalls are undemocratic’. And fellow co-leader Tino Chrupalla said there would be ‘no politics without the AfD’.”

Bjoern Hoecke, the AfD’s top candidate in Thuringia: “‘We need change and change will only come with the AfD,’.

AfD is poised to hold a ‘blocking minority’ in the Thruringia parliament, giving it the right to block judicial appointments.

“The AfD is against Germany’s support for uncontrolled immigration, is skeptical of the European Union and wants to curb German aid to Ukraine in favour of cosier relations with Russian president Vladimir Putin.”

The party has been suffering persecution by law enforcement and intelligence agencies, even though the attacks on members of the party have been on the rise.

Scholz’s Social Democratic Party (SDP) has ridiculous vote levels in Sunday’s election, with 6.1 and 7.3 per cent of votes in Thuringia and Saxony, respectively.

These levels are just above the 5 per cent needed to even secure a place in the regional parliaments.

So all it was left for him to do was ‘lament the bitter results” and appealed (really, order) to mainstream parties ‘to avoid working with right-wing extremists’.

“He added: ‘The AfD is damaging Germany. It is weakening the economy, dividing society and ruining our country’s reputation’.”

